Historic Mar 7 observed in London, New Delhi, Islamabad

The speech, which is now a ‘documentary heritage’ on the ‘UNESCO Memory of the World Registrar’, had inspired and motivated the Bangalees to fight for the nation’s independence in 1971.

The events included messages from the president and the prime minister, the screening of a documentary, and discussions on the topic.

High Commissioner in New Delhi Syed Muazzem Ali, in his remarks, highlighted the significance of the speech and said that the 7th March Speech has been the “centre point” of Bangladesh’s Liberation War history.

Through the recognition by UNESCO, the speech has now been internationalised, he said.

High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem said the speech was the ‘charter of freedom’ of the Bangalee nation.

“The then Pakistani government tried to create all sorts of obstacles so that Bangabandhu’s speech could not reach to world people, but they could not prevent it,” he said.

Organiser of the 1971 Liberation War Sultan Mahmud Sharif and members of British-Bangladesh community were present during the observance.

High Commissioner in Islamabad Tarik Ahsan said the “political significance of the speech as well as its quality of delivery has earned it the recognition of best speeches of the world.”

He indicated that the cultivation of the significance of the speech will keep the spirit of Liberation War alive for generations Bangladesh.

Special prayers were also held seeking divine blessings for Bangabandhu and the martyrs of the Liberation War.