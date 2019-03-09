Historic Mar 7 observed in London, New Delhi, Islamabad
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2019 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 06:14 PM BdST
The Bangladesh High Commissions in London, New Delhi and Islamabad have observed the historic 7th March speech by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The speech, which is now a ‘documentary heritage’ on the ‘UNESCO Memory of the World Registrar’, had inspired and motivated the Bangalees to fight for the nation’s independence in 1971.
The events included messages from the president and the prime minister, the screening of a documentary, and discussions on the topic.
High Commissioner in New Delhi Syed Muazzem Ali, in his remarks, highlighted the significance of the speech and said that the 7th March Speech has been the “centre point” of Bangladesh’s Liberation War history.
Through the recognition by UNESCO, the speech has now been internationalised, he said.
High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem said the speech was the ‘charter of freedom’ of the Bangalee nation.
“The then Pakistani government tried to create all sorts of obstacles so that Bangabandhu’s speech could not reach to world people, but they could not prevent it,” he said.
Organiser of the 1971 Liberation War Sultan Mahmud Sharif and members of British-Bangladesh community were present during the observance.
High Commissioner in Islamabad Tarik Ahsan said the “political significance of the speech as well as its quality of delivery has earned it the recognition of best speeches of the world.”
He indicated that the cultivation of the significance of the speech will keep the spirit of Liberation War alive for generations Bangladesh.
Special prayers were also held seeking divine blessings for Bangabandhu and the martyrs of the Liberation War.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Purbachal to be habitable by December: Housing minister
- Historic Mar 7 observed in London, New Delhi, Islamabad
- CEC opens Pandora's Box: BNP leader Rizvi
- World Bank approves $165m grant to help Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- Awami League leader Quader now able to speak: Doctors
- Bangladeshi woman killed in Japan, husband detained
- Detainee killed in Khulna ‘shootout’
- Buriganga capsize: Four bodies found, one still missing
- Ex-MP Mahjabeen Khaled says her Facebook page has been hacked
- E-voting will help end overnight stuffing of ballot boxes: CEC Huda
Most Read
- Indian Air Force’s fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan
- Some ex-student leaders lying about Bangabandhu's Mar 7 speech: Hasina
- Sultan Mansur has ‘belittled himself’ by taking oath as an MP, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Bangladeshi woman killed in Japan, husband detained
- Military saris in vogue as India parades patriotism to Pakistan
- Baby of Islamic State teenager in UK furore dies: Syrian group
- A surge in women’s mosques
- Jatiya Oikya Front MPs-elect should join parliament like Mansur, says Nasim
- Woman found dead after Buriganga boat capsize
- Truck roll-over in Mexico kills at least 25