Ex-MP Mahjabeen Khaled says her Facebook page has been hacked

Mahjabeen, daughter of a Liberation War Sector Commander, Khaled Mosharraf, also alleged in the general diary filed at Gulshan Police Station on Feb 27 that the hackers had demanded money from her.

They had asked her to pay the money in digital currency Bitcoin or deposit it in a bank account number belonging to one Md Rafiq Mia, Mahjabeen told bdnew24.com on Friday.

She spoke to the Criminal Investigation Department or CID of police and they assured her of investigating the incident, she added.

She found on Feb 21 that hackers had taken control of her page, according to the GD.

The issue came to the fore when an Awami Leafgue leader was criticised in a post uploaded recently.

Gulshan Police Station OC Abu Bakr Siddique told bdnews24.com that they were investigating the allegation brought by the former MP in the GD.

On Thursday, a post was uploaded on Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun’s verified Facebook page that he was “apologising for his claim about the origin of the Chawkbazar fire before investigation”.

Later, OC Bakr told bdnews24.com that the person who manages the page on behalf of the minister filed a GD on Wednesday alleging that it had been hacked.