Detainee killed in Khulna ‘shootout’

  Khulna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2019 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 10:42 AM BdST

A man arrested by police in connection with ten cases has been killed in an alleged shootout in Khulna.

The gunfight occurred in the Boro Math area behind the Khulna Agricultural University, said Daulatpur Police OC Kazi Mostaq Ahmed.

The deceased has been identified as Mirazul Islam Miraz.

According to the OC, he was accused in connection with ten cases involving theft, robbery and drug-related charges.

Police took him on a raid to recover some stolen goods, he said.

“Miraz’s accomplices noticed the presence of police and opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence. Miraz was struck in the crossfire and died.”

Two rounds of bullets, two machetes, a knife, several stolen goods and 50 yaba tablets were recovered from the scene, OC Ahmed added.

