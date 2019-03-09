Buriganga capsize: Four bodies found, one still missing
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2019 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 01:47 PM BdST
Divers have recovered four bodies after the boat capsize on the Buriganga River near Dhaka’s Sadarghat.
The fire service, BIWTA and river police are still searching for one last person who went missing after the accident.
Six people had initially gone missing after the boat capsized on Thursday. The body of a woman was recovered on Friday.
River Police Sadarghat Police Station OC Abdur Razzak told bdnews24.com that the body of a child named Mahi, 6, was recovered from the river near the Ahsan Manzil Museum around 8 am on Saturday.
The bodies of Delowar Hossain, 28, his son Junaid, six months, and Mahi’s sister Mim, 8, were found in the afternoon, said fire service official Rashed Sikdar.
Delowar is Mahi and Mim’s uncle.
Mim and Mahi’s mother, 32-year-old Shahida Begum, is still missing, he told bdnews24.com.
Rescue work is still ongoing.
The family from Kamgrangirchor to the Sadarghat on Thursday, on their way to his cousin’s wedding in Sariatpur. Their boat capsized as it was struck by a wave while they attempted to board a launch.
A patrol team of the River Police rescued 38-year-old Shahjalal after the accident and sent him to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital with injuries. Both his feet were wounded by the launch’s propeller.
He was later shifted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation.
The body of Shahjalal’s sister Jamsheda, 21, was recovered on Friday. Jamsheda was married to Delowar. Junaid was their son.
Shahjalal’s wife Shahida Begum is still missing, but the bodies of their two children, Mahi and Mim, have been found.
The passengers on the boat were attempting to board the launch, AKM Arif Uddin, the joint director of BIWTA’s Dhaka pier, told reporters on Thursday. As the launch left the pontoon, they attempted to board it from the back but the boat was then overturned by the waves created by the launch’s propeller.
Of the eight people who were on the boat, only the boatman managed to swim to safety, according to river police.
The BIWTA has formed a three-member probe team to look into the incident. The team led by BIWTA Director Md Shahjahan has three working days to submit a report.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- World Bank approves $165m grant to help Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- Awami League leader Quader now able to speak: Doctors
- Bangladeshi woman killed in Japan, husband detained
- Detainee killed in Khulna ‘shootout’
- Buriganga capsize: Four bodies found, one still missing
- Ex-MP Mahjabeen Khaled says her Facebook page has been hacked
- E-voting will help end overnight stuffing of ballot boxes: CEC Huda
- War against anti-female education campaigners far from over, Prof Anisuzzaman says
- 4-year-old girl dies while playing with gas stove fire in Jashore
- Woman found dead after Buriganga boat capsize
Most Read
- Indian Air Force’s fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan
- Sultan Mansur has ‘belittled himself’ by taking oath as an MP, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Some ex-student leaders lying about Bangabandhu's Mar 7 speech: Hasina
- Jatiya Oikya Front MPs-elect should join parliament like Mansur, says Nasim
- Sultan Mansur tells parliament he was in ‘political prison for 18 years’
- Woman found dead after Buriganga boat capsize
- Truck roll-over in Mexico kills at least 25
- Military saris in vogue as India parades patriotism to Pakistan
- A surge in women’s mosques
- Venezuela hit by major blackout, government blames 'sabotage'