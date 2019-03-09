Buriganga capsize: Four bodies found, one still missing

The fire service, BIWTA and river police are still searching for one last person who went missing after the accident.

Six people had initially gone missing after the boat capsized on Thursday. The body of a woman was recovered on Friday.

River Police Sadarghat Police Station OC Abdur Razzak told bdnews24.com that the body of a child named Mahi, 6, was recovered from the river near the Ahsan Manzil Museum around 8 am on Saturday.

The bodies of Delowar Hossain, 28, his son Junaid, six months, and Mahi’s sister Mim, 8, were found in the afternoon, said fire service official Rashed Sikdar.

Delowar is Mahi and Mim’s uncle.

Mim and Mahi’s mother, 32-year-old Shahida Begum, is still missing, he told bdnews24.com.

Rescue work is still ongoing.

The family from Kamgrangirchor to the Sadarghat on Thursday, on their way to his cousin’s wedding in Sariatpur. Their boat capsized as it was struck by a wave while they attempted to board a launch.

A patrol team of the River Police rescued 38-year-old Shahjalal after the accident and sent him to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital with injuries. Both his feet were wounded by the launch’s propeller.

He was later shifted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation.

The body of Shahjalal’s sister Jamsheda, 21, was recovered on Friday. Jamsheda was married to Delowar. Junaid was their son.

Shahjalal’s wife Shahida Begum is still missing, but the bodies of their two children, Mahi and Mim, have been found.

The passengers on the boat were attempting to board the launch, AKM Arif Uddin, the joint director of BIWTA’s Dhaka pier, told reporters on Thursday. As the launch left the pontoon, they attempted to board it from the back but the boat was then overturned by the waves created by the launch’s propeller.

Of the eight people who were on the boat, only the boatman managed to swim to safety, according to river police.

The BIWTA has formed a three-member probe team to look into the incident. The team led by BIWTA Director Md Shahjahan has three working days to submit a report.