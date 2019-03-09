Buriganga capsize: Three bodies found, two still missing
Published: 09 Mar 2019 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 12:38 PM BdST
Divers have recovered three bodies after the boat capsize on the Buriganga River near Dhaka’s Sadarghat.
The fire service, BIWTA and river police are still searching for two others who went missing after the accident.
Six people had initially gone missing after a boat capsized on Thursday. The body of a woman was recovered on Friday.
