Home > Bangladesh

Buriganga capsize: Three bodies found, two still missing

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2019 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 12:38 PM BdST

Divers have recovered three bodies after the boat capsize on the Buriganga River near Dhaka’s Sadarghat.

The fire service, BIWTA and river police are still searching for two others who went missing after the accident.

Six people had initially gone missing after a boat capsized on Thursday. The body of a woman was recovered on Friday.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Detainee killed in Khulna ‘shootout’

Buriganga capsize: Child's body found

E-vote will end ballot stuffing: CEC

Mahjabeen Khaled says her Facebook page is hacked

War for women isn't over: Anisuzzaman

Girl, 4, dies in kitchen fire

Buriganga boat capsize: Woman found dead

2 die in Bagerhat picnic bus crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.