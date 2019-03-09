Awami League leader Quader now able to speak: Doctors

All kinds of artificial supports have been removed from his body as of Saturday, said Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, who accompanied Quader to Singapore.

“All kinds of external devices were removed from the rail and transport minister’s body. Even an endotracheal tube which helped him to breathe has been removed. He is not using any devices,” he said.

“The minister spoke to me on Saturday. His heart condition is 100 percent stable right now. His blood pressure, infection situation and kidney functions have also returned to normal,” he said.

“We hope to shift the minister to a regular cabin after he feels stronger within few days.”

Apart from his heart condition and diabetes, the 67-year-old Quader is also suffering from a complicated breathing condition (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

On Mar 3, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader after he fell ill.

He was found to have three arterial blocks, one of which was removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan.

Quader was flown to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in an air ambulance once he was stable enough to travel.

The hospital formed a five-member medical panel, led by cardiologist Dr Philip Koh, to oversee the minister’s treatment.

His wife Ishratunnesa Quader also accompanied him to Singapore.