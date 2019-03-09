17,208 land ministry employees submit wealth statements
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2019 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 08:32 PM BdST
A total of 17,208 employees of the Land Ministry have submitted their wealth statements in accordance with the instructions of the land minister.
The remaining 368 could not declare their wealth as they are either suspended or on holiday, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Speaking at an event on Jan 12, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury asked employees of his ministry to submit their wealth statements by Feb 28.
According to the statement, the minister has thanked officials for submitting their wealth statements and said, “I am committed to implementing my promise. The fact that they have submitted their wealth statements in such a short time proves that.”
“The submission of wealth statements will reduce irregularities and corruption. This practice will continue from now on. Regular monitoring will gradually make the land offices free from corruption,” the minister said in the statement.”
