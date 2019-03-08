Woman found dead after Buriganga boat capsize

Fire Service, BIWTA and River Police personnel found the mangled body of the woman on the river in Keraniganj’s Hasnabad area on Friday afternoon during the second day of a search operation.

Relatives later identified her as Shahida Begum, the 30-year-old wife of Shahjalal Mia, one of the passengers on the boat.

The authorities are yet to find the remaining five missing people.

On Thursday, a garment worker named Shahjalal Mia and four members of his family boarded a Sadarghat-bound boat from Keraniganj’s Kaliganj. They were on their way to a wedding in Shariatpur.

But the boat capsized after colliding with a launch named Surobhi near Sadarghat’s pontoon No. 13 around 10 pm, said Abdur Razzak, OC of the naval police camp at the pier.

A patrol team of the River Police rescued the 38-year-old Shahjalal and sent him to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital after both his feet were wounded by the launch’s propeller.

He was later shifted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation.

Four members of his family went missing in the incident. Although the body of Shaheda was recovered on Friday, their eight-year-old daughter Mim, six-year-old son Mahi, Shahjalal’s niece Manzida, her minor child and another passenger on the boat are still missing.

The passengers on the boat were attempting to board the launch, AKM Arif Uddin, the joint director of BIWTA’s Dhaka pier, told reporters on Thursday. As the launch left the pontoon, they attempted to board it from the back but the boat was then overturned by the waves created by the launch’s propeller.

Of the eight people who were on the boat, only the boatman managed to swim to safety, according to river police.

The BIWTA has formed a three-member probe team to look into the incident. The team led by BIWTA Director Md Shahjahan has three working days to submit a report.