War against anti-female education campaigners far from over, Prof Anisuzzaman says

Speaking at an International Women’s Day programme in Dhaka on Friday, Prof Anisuzzaman said women’s achievement is the most significant thing in Bangladesh now.

“The war against those who think women’s place is only in household work has not ended yet. We must make progress in this war,” he said.

Begum Badrunnesa Ahmed Trust organised the programme to honour female leaders of different fields.

Bangladesh’s first female deputy leader of the house Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, first female home minister Sahara Khatun, first female Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, first female foreign minister and Education Minister Dipu Moni and first female army Major General Susane Giti were honoured at the programme.

Prof Anisuzzaman said women were working efficiently in roles from readymade garment workers to aircraft pilot.

“It can be said that they are everywhere from earth to heaven,” he said.

The national professor, who won Ekushey Padak for his contribution to education, noted that the path to education for women is not an easy one.

“We still have anti-female education people in the country. It surprises me that we hear in 2019 that women should not study more than classes three or four because they will not obey their husband otherwise,” he said.

Hifazat-e Islam chief Shah Ahmed Shafi had made the controversial remark recently, making parents promise not to send their girls to schools and colleges. He later protested against media reports, saying he only objected to coeducation.