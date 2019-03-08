Two die as picnic bus hits parked truck in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2019 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 11:31 AM BdST
Two passengers on a picnic bus have been killed and at least five injured after the vehicle rammed into the back of a parked truck in Bagerhat.
The accident occurred around 5 am Friday near the shrine of Khan Jahan Ali on the Bagerhat-Khulna highway, said Shardar Masud, the assistant director of the Fire Service’s Bagerhat office.
Gorib Ullah, a 48-year-old tractor driver, died on the spot, he added. Kibria Malitha, a 22-year-old bus supervisor, was rushed to the Khulna Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The bus hit struck the back of stationary truck near the shrine. Fire Service personnel later rescued the injured and sent them to the Bagerhat Sadar and Khulna Medical College Hospital.
