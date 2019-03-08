Two die as picnic bus hits parked truck in Bagerhat

The accident occurred around 5 am Friday near the shrine of Khan Jahan Ali on the Bagerhat-Khulna highway, said Shardar Masud, the assistant director of the Fire Service’s Bagerhat office.

Gorib Ullah, a 48-year-old tractor driver, died on the spot, he added. Kibria Malitha, a 22-year-old bus supervisor, was rushed to the Khulna Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Laltu Ahmed, a passenger on the bus, said that a group of around 40 people had set off from Shoilkupar’s Tribeni Shekhpara to visit the Khan Jahan Ali shrine and Sixty-dome Mosque in Bagerhat.

The bus hit struck the back of stationary truck near the shrine. Fire Service personnel later rescued the injured and sent them to the Bagerhat Sadar and Khulna Medical College Hospital.