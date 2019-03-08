Home > Bangladesh

Two die as picnic bus hits parked truck in Bagerhat

  Bagerhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Mar 2019 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 11:31 AM BdST

Two passengers on a picnic bus have been killed and at least five injured after the vehicle rammed into the back of a parked truck in Bagerhat.

The accident occurred around 5 am Friday near the shrine of Khan Jahan Ali on the Bagerhat-Khulna highway, said Shardar Masud, the assistant director of the Fire Service’s Bagerhat office.

Gorib Ullah, a 48-year-old tractor driver, died on the spot, he added. Kibria Malitha, a 22-year-old bus supervisor, was rushed to the Khulna Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Laltu Ahmed, a passenger on the bus, said that a group of around 40 people had set off from Shoilkupar’s Tribeni Shekhpara to visit the Khan Jahan Ali shrine and Sixty-dome Mosque in Bagerhat.

The bus hit struck the back of stationary truck near the shrine. Fire Service personnel later rescued the injured and sent them to the Bagerhat Sadar and Khulna Medical College Hospital.

