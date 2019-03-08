Six missing as boat sinks in Buriganga near Dhaka’s Sadarghat
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2019 12:35 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 12:35 AM BdST
Six people, including five of a family, have gone missing as a boat has capsized in the Buriganga River in Dhaka’s Sadarghat.
The boat overturned when waves created by a launch hit it around 10pm on Thursday, police said.
One ‘Shahjalal’ and members of his family were on the boat that came from Kamrangirchar, Abdur Razzaq, OC of the naval police camp at the pier, told bdnews24.com.
“It capsized near pontoon No. 13 when a launch named Surobhi departed,” he said.
The missing people are Shahjalal’s wife ‘Shahida’, their daughter ‘Mim’, 8, and son ‘Mahi’, 6, Shahjalal’s niece ‘Manzida’, Manzida’s minor child and another passenger.
Shahjalal was rescued and sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital. He was later shifted to the Pongu Hospital (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation).
Fire Service and Civil Defence divers were searching for the missing people, the police official said.
