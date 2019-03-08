New envoys of India, Italy present credentials to President Hamid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2019 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 01:26 AM BdST
Bangladesh’s foreign policy always attaches importance to friendly relations with all, President Md Abdul Hamid has said as five new envoys, including from India and Italy, have presented their credentials.
He welcomed the envoys on Thursday and said Bangladesh always gives priority to the expansion of the bilateral relations in the field of trade, commerce and investment, President’s Press Secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin later told bdnews24.com.
High Commissioner of India Riva Ganguly Das, Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata, and non-resident ambassadors of Tanzania Baraka Haran Luvanda, Azerbaijan Ashraf Farhad Shikhaliyev, and Uzbekistan Farhod Arziev presented their letters of credence to the president at the Bangabhaban.
On their arrival at Bangabhaban, a contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guard of honour as part of the ceremony.
During the meeting with Indian high commissioner, the president recalled Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971 and expressed his gratefulness to the people and the government of India for their heartfelt support.
“The existing relations with India are excellent,” he said, adding that the ties in different sectors, including commerce and investment, are increasing by the day.
He also highlighted the connectivity in road-water-airways and said this has helped enhance relations between the two peoples.
In the meeting with the Italian ambassador, the president said Bangladesh has a lot of scopes for investment and urged Italy to explore the potentials here.
The envoys sought full cooperation of the president in discharging their duties in Bangladesh.
They lauded Bangladesh’s development in various sectors especially in socio-economic, communication and infrastructural ones and promised support.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New envoys of India, Italy present credentials to President Hamid
- Expired elevator falls, injures 12 at Dhaka Judges’ Court
- Six missing as boat sinks in Buriganga near Dhaka’s Sadarghat
- HC orders report on ICU, CCU in Bangladesh hospitals
- Ilias Kanchan lied to media about passing airport security barrier with gun: CAAB
- AL leader Quader's heart functioning without artificial support
- Fire breaks out in a tyre warehouse at capital’s Nawabpur
- Chemicals warehouses will be relocated from Old Dhaka, says PM Hasina
- Newly-elected mayor of Dhaka North Atiqul Islam takes oath
- Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech
Most Read
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Saudi delegation ‘serious’ about starting new chapter with Bangladesh
- Gono Forum expels MP Sultan Mansur for ‘disobeying’ coalition decision
- Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign two investment agreements, four MoUs
- Bangladesh expects $15bn in Saudi investments
- India may prosecute The Hindu newspaper under secrets act over Rafale documents
- Huawei sues US government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
- In Bangladesh, 88 percent women face abusive words outside home: Study
- Gono Forum MP-elect Sultan Mansur takes oath of office
- China praises Pakistan's 'restraint' over Kashmir tensions