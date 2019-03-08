Home > Bangladesh

New envoys of India, Italy present credentials to President Hamid

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Mar 2019 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 01:26 AM BdST

Bangladesh’s foreign policy always attaches importance to friendly relations with all, President Md Abdul Hamid has said as five new envoys, including from India and Italy, have presented their credentials.

He welcomed the envoys on Thursday and said Bangladesh always gives priority to the expansion of the bilateral relations in the field of trade, commerce and investment, President’s Press Secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin later told bdnews24.com.

High Commissioner of India Riva Ganguly Das, Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata, and non-resident ambassadors of Tanzania Baraka Haran Luvanda, Azerbaijan Ashraf Farhad Shikhaliyev, and Uzbekistan Farhod Arziev presented their letters of credence to the president at the Bangabhaban.

On their arrival at Bangabhaban, a contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guard of honour as part of the ceremony.

During the meeting with Indian high commissioner, the president recalled Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971 and expressed his gratefulness to the people and the government of India for their heartfelt support.

“The existing relations with India are excellent,” he said, adding that the ties in different sectors, including commerce and investment, are increasing by the day.

He also highlighted the connectivity in road-water-airways and said this has helped enhance relations between the two peoples.

In the meeting with the Italian ambassador, the president said Bangladesh has a lot of scopes for investment and urged Italy to explore the potentials here.

The envoys sought full cooperation of the president in discharging their duties in Bangladesh.

They lauded Bangladesh’s development in various sectors especially in socio-economic, communication and infrastructural ones and promised support.

