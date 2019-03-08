Home > Bangladesh

Expired elevator falls, injures 12 at Dhaka Judges’ Court

At least 12 people, including lawyers and justice-seekers, have been injured when an elevator fell at Dhaka Judges’ Court.
Lawyers have blamed the authorities for the accident on Thursday citing previous malfunctions of the 39-year old lift, which expired a long ago.

The court authorities have formed a four-strong committee to investigate the accident and submit a report within seven days.

After the elevator fell from the fourth floor of the old floor around 10:30am, eight of the injured were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Kotwali Police Station Inspector Moudut Halder.

Three others were admitted to the Pongu Hospital (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation) while the other returned home after receiving treatment at the DMCH, the inspector said.

The injured at the DMCH are lawyers Sultan Ahmed, Aiyub Ali, ‘Sohag’ and ‘Mithu’, liftman Jahangir Alam, court clerk ‘Sumon’, Muhuri ‘Amin’, and ‘Sujon’, an accused.    

Those at the Pongu Hospital are advocate Shamsunnahar, office assistant Zahirul and Anjuman Ara, a witness to a case.

A police official, quoting Public Works Department engineers, said the elevator was installed in 1980.

“Generally an elevator expires after 20 to 25 years. This elevator expired a long time ago,” the police official said.

He also said the elevator carried more people than its capacity, which was maximum eight people, every time.

It did not have any warning signal system either, he added.  

“We had told the Bar Association and PWD engineers about the rundown lift many times, but they had not paid any heed,” lawyer Swaraj Chatterjee Bappa told bdnews24.com.

“Of course PWD has some responsibilities. But I’ve heard that more people were there on the lift than its capacity. Now the investigation committee will find out who is responsible,” the court’s Administrative Officer Gias Uddin Ahmed said.

Law Minister Anisul Huq visited the injured at the Pongu Hospital and asked the hospital authorities to treat them properly, according to a statement from the ministry.

The government recently allocated Tk 18.6 million for installing five elevators in the court, it added.

