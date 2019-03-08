E-voting will help end overnight stuffing of ballot boxes: CEC Huda
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2019 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 11:13 PM BdST
The Election Commission does not have the power to bring those who committed irregularities in the elections to justice, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has said.
Expressing frustration over allegations of election irregularities, he, however, says it is possible to prevent stuffing ballot boxes the night before elections by introducing the electronic voting machines or EVMs.
“Who are responsible for this and what can be done to them? Our commission does not have the power to teach them a lesson, neither do we have enough scope to say why these are happening and who are responsible," he said at a training workshop of the election officials in Dhaka on Friday ahead of Upazila elections.
The CEC urged everyone to come forward to protect the voting rights of the citizens and said, “Irregularities sneak into society one after another.”
Nurul Huda put emphasis on the use of the machines in elections. “The election culture will change in days to come once EVMs are put to use.”
The first phase of the Upazila election will be held on Sunday, second phase on Mar 18, third on Mar 24 and fourth on Mar 31.
Describing introduction of methods to check irregularities and new ways to rig vote, Huda said voting was once held in tally system when voters had to declare support in front of the candidates and the tally was made.
"Then came secret ballot. Again 11-year-old children became voters, dead people also became voters. Then the list of voters with photo was made...The sinister attempt was made to give proxy during the vote and again a law was formulated to prevent this type of fraud,” he said.
Maintaining security is a big challenge in the elections, according to Huda.
"The army is deployed in the parliamentary elections. This is the last resort to preserving law and order. Troops deployment for insignificant domestic affairs is never expected. The situation is getting worse by the day. This is leading to stricter electoral code of conduct and tougher position. But the situation cannot be managed even after doing all these,” the CEC regretted.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
