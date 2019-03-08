4-year-old girl dies while playing with gas stove fire in Jashore
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2019 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 08:17 PM BdST
A 4-year old child has died n a gas stove fire in Jashore.
The tragedy took place in Benapole Bazar's Pathbari Saw Mill area on Friday morning, according to firefighter Touhidur Rahman.
The victim has been identified as 'Toha', daughter of Tipu Sultan Badsha who is an electrician of the Benapole municipality.
“Toha was playing with a pen and fire in the kitchen,” the firefighter quoting the family told bdnews24.com.
"At that time, the hot melted parts of the pen dropped on the plastic pipe of the gas stove. It perforated the pipe, and a fire started which burned left her to death on the spot.”
No one was in the house during the incident as Toha’s mother Sumaiya Khatun went outside to bring water, said Rahman.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Woman found dead after Buriganga boat capsize
- Two die as picnic bus hits parked truck in Bagerhat
- Japan extends Tk 6 million grants to three Bangladeshi NGOs
- Half of Australian postgraduate scholarships for Bangladesh go to women: High commissioner
- New envoys of India, Italy present credentials to President Hamid
- Expired elevator falls, injures 12 at Dhaka Judges’ Court
- Six missing as boat sinks in Buriganga near Dhaka’s Sadarghat
- HC orders report on ICU, CCU in Bangladesh hospitals
- Ilias Kanchan lied to media about passing airport security barrier with gun: CAAB
- AL leader Quader's heart functioning without artificial support
Most Read
- Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign two investment agreements, four MoUs
- Ilias Kanchan lied to media about passing airport security barrier with gun: CAAB
- Gono Forum expels MP Sultan Mansur for ‘disobeying’ coalition decision
- Sultan Mansur tells parliament he was in ‘political prison for 18 years’
- Six missing as boat sinks in Buriganga near Dhaka’s Sadarghat
- AL leader Quader's heart functioning without artificial support
- Pakistan seizes religious schools in intensified crackdown on militants
- Fire breaks out in a tyre warehouse at capital’s Nawabpur
- Gono Forum MP Sultan Mansur’s oath is ‘political charade’, says BNP’s Rizvi
- Saudi delegation ‘serious’ about starting new chapter with Bangladesh