4-year-old girl dies while playing with gas stove fire in Jashore

  Benapole Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Mar 2019 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 08:17 PM BdST

A 4-year old child has died n a gas stove fire in Jashore.

The tragedy took place in Benapole Bazar's Pathbari Saw Mill area on Friday morning, according to firefighter Touhidur Rahman.

The victim has been identified as 'Toha', daughter of Tipu Sultan Badsha who is an electrician of the Benapole municipality.

 “Toha was playing with a pen and fire in the kitchen,” the firefighter quoting the family told bdnews24.com.

"At that time, the hot melted parts of the pen dropped on the plastic pipe of the gas stove. It perforated the pipe, and a fire started which burned left her to death on the spot.”

No one was in the house during the incident as Toha’s mother Sumaiya Khatun went outside to bring water, said Rahman.

