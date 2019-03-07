Newly-elected mayor of Dhaka North Atiqul Islam takes oath

The Awami League candidate was sworn-in by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Thursday.

The 50 newly-elected ward councillors in both areas of the bifurcated city corporations were also sworn in at the ceremony by

LGRD Minister Tajul Islam.

Of the new ward councillors which includes 12 women, 26 are from Dhaka South and 24 from the Dhaka North City Corporation

Congratulating the new mayor and councillors, the prime minister said: “The public have voted you in as their representatives. I hope you will uphold your duties and responsibilities by working for the welfare of the people.”

The Dhaka North mayoral bypolls were held a little over a year until the next city corporation elections after the post fell vacant when Annisul Huq died in 2017.

Atiqul, who secured the ruling Awami League’s support like Annisul did in 2015, won the by-election to DNCC mayor’s post with a massive margin of 839,302 votes.

His nearest candidate the Jatiya Party’s Shafin Ahmed drew a paltry 52,429 votes.

The BNP,its allies and most other parties have stayed away from the by-election completely. They accused the Awami League of vote rigging, referring to its landslide victory in the Dec 30 parliamentary polls.

Rains added to the gloom of the by-election and the turnout finally stood at 31.05 percent while it was around 37 percent in the 2015 election.