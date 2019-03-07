Home > Bangladesh

Ilias Kanchan lied to media about passing airport security barrier with gun: CAAB

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2019 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 08:31 PM BdST

Actor Ilias Kanchan had lied to the media about passing through a security barrier at Dhaka airport with a firearm, the civil aviation authorities say.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB made the claim on Thursday in a statement on the incident that occurred 10 days after a man boarded a plane with a ‘toy pistol’ at Shahjalal International Airport and hijacked it.

On Tuesday, CAAB suspended a security official for his failure to spot the firearm in Kanchan’s luggage.

Kanchan, an Ekushey Padak award-winning road safety activist, told the media he had forgotten to leave his licenced pistol at home.  

“After a search at the airport’s gate, I came to remember about the pistol at the boarding counter. I was surprised that it had not been detected by the scanner,” he was quoted as saying by different media.

“I informed the airport authorities about this immediately and they regretted immediately,” he claimed.

CAAB said in its statement that Kanchan “wrongfully issued false statements one after another to the media about the incident in order to save his own image.”

“In fact, the pistol and bullets were detected in Ilias Kanchan’s laptop bag by the scanner at the domestic terminal’s anti-hijacking point,” CAAB said.

“He admitted his mistake when the airport officials inquired about it. He then returned from that point as requested by the security officer on duty. He later flew to Chattogram by following the correct procedure,” it added.

On Feb 24, one Polash Ahmed carried a ‘toy pistol’ onto a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane at the airport and hijacked it. Army commandos stormed the plane in Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport after the passengers, pilot and crew members disembarked safely. The suspect was shot in the operation and later died.    

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Quader’s heart functioning normally

Blaze erupts in Nawabpur tyre warehouse

Chemicals warehouses will be moved: PM

Bangabandhu’s speech ‘everlasting inspiration’

88% women face abusive words: Study

ACC cannot deny Jahalom responsibility: HC

Demonstrators in front of the European Union headquarters in Brussels call for an end to the genocide of Rohingyas in Myanmar's Rakhine State. File Photo: mostafigur rahman

ICC team in Dhaka for Rohingya probe

Hero Alom arrested for ‘assaulting wife’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.