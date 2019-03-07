Home > Bangladesh

HC orders report on ICU, CCU in Bangladesh hospitals

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2019 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 10:04 PM BdST

The High Court has asked the government to make a report on the number of Intensive Care Unit or ICUs and Coronary Care Unit or CCUs at all the private and public hospitals in Bangladesh.

It also asked the government to include in the report the cost for installing and staffing such special units with specialists.

The court directed the health secretary and director general of health service directorate to submit the report by Apr 24 in the form of affidavit.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the orders on Thursday after hearing a writ petition on the progress on the making of guidelines on running public-private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres and displaying the cost chart.

The orders followed an argument between petitioner lawyer Bashir Ullah and Deputy Attorney General Motaher Hossain Saju.

Saju objected when Bashir sought an order for setting up ICU and CCU at all public and private hospitals in Bangladesh.

The deputy attorney general doubted the hospitals’ capacity to set up the special care units citing lack of specialists and trained manpower, and the high cost.

On Feb 19, the court directed the authorities to file a progress report on the guidelines following The Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulations) Ordinance, 1982.

Accordingly, the health ministry filed the progress report on Mar 4. Deputy Attorney General Saju submitted it to the court on Wednesday.

A five-member committee was formed on Jan 24 in line with the directive of the High Court, according to the progress report.

This committee has been entrusted with making a draft policy on running private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres.

