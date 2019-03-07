Fire breaks out in a tyre warehouse at capital’s Nawabpur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2019 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 04:38 PM BdST
A fire has broken out in a tyre warehouse in the capital’s Nawabpur on Thursday.
The incident occurred on the fifth floor of Barik Plaza next to the Manasi cinema hall around 2:30 pm, said Salim Sikdar, the duty officer at the Fire Service control room.
After an hour’s efforts, five units of the Fire Service brought the blaze under control around 3:30 pm.
No injuries have been reported in the incident, said Wari Police OC Mustafizur Rahman.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chemicals warehouses will be relocated from Old Dhaka, says PM Hasina
- Newly-elected mayor of Dhaka North Atiqul Islam takes oath
- Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech
- Bangladesh to remember Bangabandhu’s Mar 7 speech, ‘an everlasting source of inspiration’
- In Bangladesh, 88 percent women face abusive words outside home: Study
- ACC cannot deny responsibility for jailing wrongly accused Jahalom: High Court
- International Criminal Court team in Bangladesh for Rohingya atrocities probe
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Staggered Upazila elections to cost Bangladesh Tk 7.5 billion
- Government forms committee to draft national student suicide prevention policy
Most Read
- Bangladesh expects $15bn in Saudi investments
- Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Don’t want to hear losses in jute sector, says PM Hasina
- Gono Forum MP-elect Mukabbir Khan backtracks on oath, Sultan firm
- Satellite images show madrasa buildings still standing at scene of Indian bombing
- Quader's health improves further in Singapore
- Former AL MP Rana granted bail in Jubo League murder case
- Keeping up with Kylie: Jenner is world's youngest billionaire
- Saudi delegation ‘serious’ about starting new chapter with Bangladesh