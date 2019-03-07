Home > Bangladesh

Fire breaks out in a tyre warehouse at capital’s Nawabpur

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2019 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 04:38 PM BdST

A fire has broken out in a tyre warehouse in the capital’s Nawabpur on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the fifth floor of Barik Plaza next to the Manasi cinema hall around 2:30 pm, said Salim Sikdar, the duty officer at the Fire Service control room.  

After an hour’s efforts, five units of the Fire Service brought the blaze under control around 3:30 pm.

No injuries have been reported in the incident, said Wari Police OC Mustafizur Rahman.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chemicals warehouses will be moved: PM

Bangabandhu’s speech ‘everlasting inspiration’

88% women face abusive words: Study

ACC cannot deny Jahalom responsibility: HC

Demonstrators in front of the European Union headquarters in Brussels call for an end to the genocide of Rohingyas in Myanmar's Rakhine State. File Photo: mostafigur rahman

ICC team in Dhaka for Rohingya probe

Hero Alom arrested for ‘assaulting wife’

Upazila polls to cost Tk 7.5bn

2,000 tourists stranded in St Martin's

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.