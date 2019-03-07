Chemicals warehouses will be relocated from Old Dhaka, says PM Hasina

The prime minister made the remarks during the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Dhaka North City Corporation mayor and ward councillors from both areas of the bifurcated city corporation at her office on Thursday.

“We won’t yield to any obstacles; The chemicals warehouses will be removed,” said Hasina.

“They (chemicals traders) can establish show-rooms there (Old Dhaka) and sell their products. But we’ll provide a separate space to store the chemicals and keep people safe from the flammable materials.”

The government has resolved to evict all chemicals warehouses in Old Dhaka following a severe blaze in Chawkbazar on Feb 20 that killed at least 71 people. A Dhaka South City Corporation taskforce has since conducted raids in different neighbourhoods of Old Dhaka including Chawkbazar and Bakshibazar.

“The fire incident that took place a few days ago was very unfortunate. We can’t keep flammable substances there. We’re providing separate place for it,” said Hasina.

Addressing the chemicals businessmen in Old Dhaka, Hasina said: “We don’t want to ruin their businesses but they can’t have warehouses in the residential areas.”

The five buildings that were burnt down in Churihatta fire stored plastic materials, chemicals and cosmetic products in them.

Nine years ago, a probe team looking into the blaze in Nimtali that claimed the lives of over 100 people had recommended relocating all chemical warehouses in Old Dhaka.

But the recommendation could not be implemented due to a lack of cooperation from business owners, the government claimed.

“It was such a big loss. It happened once in Nimtali and now again here. So many people lost their lives,” she added.