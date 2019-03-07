Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 10:46 AM BdST

Bangladesh is observing the historic March 7 address by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Thursday with various programmes.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu called upon all Bangalees to join the struggle for independence from Pakistan.

Addressing tens of thousands gathered at the Race Course ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka 48 years ago, he proclaimed: “The struggle this time is for our freedom. The struggle this time is for our independence.”

Eighteen days later, the Pakistani military began its operation and after a bloody war for nine months, Bangladesh achieved independence.

The Awami League commemorated the day by hoisting the national and party flags at its office and Bangabandhu Bhaban. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath in front of his portrait at Bangabandhu Bhaban at 7 am.

She later led party activists in paying tribute to the Father of the Nation.

President Md Abdul Hamid called the speech “an everlasting source of inspiration”.

In a message marking the day, Hamid said: “Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech will not only remain as an everlasting source of inspiration for us but also for the people of the world.”

The speech is a unique example of how an address aroused an entire nation to wage a war for gaining independence, the president said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a separate message, urged the citizens to work in unison for building a secular, happy and prosperous Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty to materialise the founding father’s dream.

The Awami League president is scheduled to join a discussion at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka in the afternoon.

Electronic media outlets are airing special programmes and newspapers are publishing special supplements on the occasion.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangabandhu’s speech ‘everlasting inspiration’

88% women face abusive words: Study

ACC cannot deny Jahalom responsibility: HC

Demonstrators in front of the European Union headquarters in Brussels call for an end to the genocide of Rohingyas in Myanmar's Rakhine State. File Photo: mostafigur rahman

ICC team in Dhaka for Rohingya probe

Hero Alom arrested for ‘assaulting wife’

Upazila polls to cost Tk 7.5bn

2,000 tourists stranded in St Martin's

Fire started at Wahed Mansion

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.