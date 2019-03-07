Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu called upon all Bangalees to join the struggle for independence from Pakistan.

Addressing tens of thousands gathered at the Race Course ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka 48 years ago, he proclaimed: “The struggle this time is for our freedom. The struggle this time is for our independence.”

Eighteen days later, the Pakistani military began its operation and after a bloody war for nine months, Bangladesh achieved independence.

The Awami League commemorated the day by hoisting the national and party flags at its office and Bangabandhu Bhaban. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath in front of his portrait at Bangabandhu Bhaban at 7 am.

She later led party activists in paying tribute to the Father of the Nation.

President Md Abdul Hamid called the speech “an everlasting source of inspiration”.

In a message marking the day, Hamid said: “Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech will not only remain as an everlasting source of inspiration for us but also for the people of the world.”

The speech is a unique example of how an address aroused an entire nation to wage a war for gaining independence, the president said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a separate message, urged the citizens to work in unison for building a secular, happy and prosperous Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty to materialise the founding father’s dream.

The Awami League president is scheduled to join a discussion at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka in the afternoon.

Electronic media outlets are airing special programmes and newspapers are publishing special supplements on the occasion.