Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 10:46 AM BdST
Bangladesh is observing the historic March 7 address by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Thursday with various programmes.
On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu called upon all Bangalees to join the struggle for independence from Pakistan.
Addressing tens of thousands gathered at the Race Course ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka 48 years ago, he proclaimed: “The struggle this time is for our freedom. The struggle this time is for our independence.”
Eighteen days later, the Pakistani military began its operation and after a bloody war for nine months, Bangladesh achieved independence.
The Awami League commemorated the day by hoisting the national and party flags at its office and Bangabandhu Bhaban. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath in front of his portrait at Bangabandhu Bhaban at 7 am.
President Md Abdul Hamid called the speech “an everlasting source of inspiration”.
In a message marking the day, Hamid said: “Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech will not only remain as an everlasting source of inspiration for us but also for the people of the world.”
The speech is a unique example of how an address aroused an entire nation to wage a war for gaining independence, the president said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a separate message, urged the citizens to work in unison for building a secular, happy and prosperous Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty to materialise the founding father’s dream.
The Awami League president is scheduled to join a discussion at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka in the afternoon.
Electronic media outlets are airing special programmes and newspapers are publishing special supplements on the occasion.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech
- Bangladesh to remember Bangabandhu’s Mar 7 speech, ‘an everlasting source of inspiration’
- In Bangladesh, 88 percent women face abusive words outside home: Study
- ACC cannot deny responsibility for jailing wrongly accused Jahalom: High Court
- International Criminal Court team in Bangladesh for Rohingya atrocities probe
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Staggered Upazila elections to cost Bangladesh Tk 7.5 billion
- Government forms committee to draft national student suicide prevention policy
- Bad weather leaves over 2,000 tourists stranded in Saint Martin's Island
- Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun
Most Read
- Bangladesh expects $15bn in Saudi investments
- Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun
- Don’t want to hear losses in jute sector, says PM Hasina
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Satellite images show madrasa buildings still standing at scene of Indian bombing
- Keeping up with Kylie: Jenner is world's youngest billionaire
- Former AL MP Rana granted bail in Jubo League murder case
- Quader's health improves further in Singapore
- HC grants bail to Khaleda in Cumilla arson cases
- Gono Forum MP-elect Mukabbir Khan backtracks on oath, Sultan firm