AL leader Quader's heart functioning without artificial support

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2019 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 06:30 PM BdST

Physicians at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital have noticed further improvements in Awami League leader Obaidul Quader’s health.

The road transport and bridges minister’s heart is now functioning without any artificial support, Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, who accompanied Quader to Singapore, said on Thursday.

On Monday, the hospital formed a five-member medical panel, led by cardiologist Dr Philip Koh, to oversee the treatment of Quader.

“I spoke to the medical board around 12:30 pm today and they are satisfied with his progress. He even responded to one of the physicians. This is a positive sign."

“He was taken off an artificial device which supported his heart functions. His blood pressure remains stable. All the other parameters are also improving gradually.”

On Sunday, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader after he fell ill.

He was found to have three arterial blocks, one of which was removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan.

Quader was flown to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in an air ambulance once he was stable enough to travel. A medical panel was formed after the minister reached the hospital.

“The minister's kidneys are functioning better than before. The doses of sedatives have also been reduced. The infections are also under control too," said Dr Rizvi.

Quader's wife, members of parliament and officials in the Bangladesh High Commission were also present at the hospital.

The medical panel will provide an update on Quader’s latest condition at 4:00 pm on Friday, said Abu Naser, the deputy chief information officer in the roads and bridges ministry’s Road Transport and Highways Division.

