ACC cannot deny responsibility for jailing wrongly accused Jahalom: High Court

At a hearing on the case on Wednesday, the court expressed its ire by suggesting that there will be no need for an agency that cannot do its job.

The court adjourned the hearing until Apr 10 and asked the anti-graft agency to submit all documents related to the cases, over which Jahalom had been arrested, within the day.

It accepted the ACC’s request to make the Bangladesh Bank and four other scheduled banks parties to the case.

The court also ordered inclusion of all the 13 other banks involved in the fiasco as parties.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kader passed the orders after the ACC submitted a report on Jahalom.

After submitting the report on Tuesday, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam said the commission had acted in “good faith” after getting documents from the banks while charging Jahalom in court.

As most news publishers reported that the ACC was passing the blame on the banks, Khurshid on Wednesday demanded that the court order the media not to write anything beyond court proceedings.

When a judge asked whether he had actually made the remarks published in the media, Khurshid said he had done so but had added it is a sub judice matter.

“They (media) are making perception, decision on a sub judice matter,” Khurshid said.

The court then said no-one should write anything beyond court proceedings.

It also warned Khurshid against making such comments that can create “bad perception” about the ACC.

On being asked, the lawyer told the court that the ACC launched an investigation after it had come to know from a media report that Jahalom is not the person accused in loan fraud cases that had led to his arrest three years ago.

Justice Ahasan then asked what the ACC had done before the media published the report.

“ACC is an independent agency. You have given much freedom. But what’s the need for a cat that cannot catch mouse?” he asked.

“You should have arranged bail for Jahalom the moment you came to know that he was innocent, but you did not take any step. You must take responsibilities for this,” the judge said.

Justice Kader also said the ACC cannot evade its responsibilities for the years Jahalom lost in jail.