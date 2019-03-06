Staggered Upazila elections to cost Bangladesh Tk 7.5 billion

The Election Commission plans to conduct the election in five phases starting from Mar 10.

Out of the country’s 492 Upazilas, the first phase elections will be held in 86 units, the second phase in 124 units, the third phase in 127 units and the fourth phase in 122 units. The elections for the rest of the Upazilas will be held in June.

"More than Tk 7.5 billion will be spent this time,” said the budget wing's Senior Assistant Secretary Enamul Haque.

Of the amount, over Tk 3 billion might be spent on the electoral process and Tk 4 billion on maintaining the law and order.

The figure is almost twice the Tk 3.73 billion expenditure of the fourth Upazila elections held in 2014.

Of the amount, about Tk 1.73 billion had been spent in conducting the elections and about Tk 2 billion on ensuring the security.

In 2009, Upazila election was held simultaneously across the country. The ballot cost nearly Tk 1.33 billion, of which around Tk 490 million was spent on maintaining law and order.

The electronic voting machine or EVM will be used for the first time in the upcoming Upazila elections, which will cost up to Tk 1.3 billion.

EC officials said the expense for the 11th parliamentary elections was almost equal to the Upazila polls.

The EC spent Tk 7.64 billion in the Dec 30 parliamentary elections. Of the amount, some Tk 3 billion was spent on the election and Tk 4.64 billion on security.

The EC officials involved with budgeting said the cost of organising the Upazila vote has doubled from the last time due to the spread of the polls in five phases, a rise in the number of polling stations and booths, rising cost of election materials, and the hike in allowances for the election officials.