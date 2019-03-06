Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun

The officer, named Fozlar Rahman, was in charge of security during the incident on Tuesday afternoon, said AKM Rezaul Karim, the public relations officer of CAAB.

Ilias Kanchan, also the chairman of the Nirapad Sarak Chai, a campaign for safe roads, arrived in the airport’s domestic terminal ahead of a flight to Chattogram on Tuesday, he told bdnews24.com.

He was carrying a gun at the time.

Travellers are required to undergo at least two security checks before boarding a plane at the Dhaka airport. They must undergo a body search and place their luggage for scanning immediately upon entering the airport.

Security officers generally take instant measures to deal with anything suspicious and stop passengers from flying.

On Tuesday, Ilias went through the first phase of security checks with a licensed pistol and 10 rounds of bullets in his luggage. The weapon was not revealed in the scan. He later informed security officials about the gun prior to the second phase of security checks.

Ilias Kanchan declined to comment and asked bdnews24.com to contact him later.