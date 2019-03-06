Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2019 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 06:13 PM BdST
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, or CAAB, has dismissed a security officer at Shahjalal International Airport over a lapse which allowed actor Ilias Kanchan to pass through the first phase of airport security with a firearm.
The officer, named Fozlar Rahman, was in charge of security during the incident on Tuesday afternoon, said AKM Rezaul Karim, the public relations officer of CAAB.
Ilias Kanchan, also the chairman of the Nirapad Sarak Chai, a campaign for safe roads, arrived in the airport’s domestic terminal ahead of a flight to Chattogram on Tuesday, he told bdnews24.com.
He was carrying a gun at the time.
Travellers are required to undergo at least two security checks before boarding a plane at the Dhaka airport. They must undergo a body search and place their luggage for scanning immediately upon entering the airport.
Security officers generally take instant measures to deal with anything suspicious and stop passengers from flying.
On Tuesday, Ilias went through the first phase of security checks with a licensed pistol and 10 rounds of bullets in his luggage. The weapon was not revealed in the scan. He later informed security officials about the gun prior to the second phase of security checks.
Ilias Kanchan declined to comment and asked bdnews24.com to contact him later.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun
- Don’t want to hear losses in jute sector, says PM Hasina
- Quader's health improves further in Singapore
- Former AL MP Rana granted bail in Jubo League murder case
- Rape, murder suspect killed in ‘gunfight’ with police in Jashore
- HC grants bail to Khaleda in Cumilla arson cases
- Robbers kill grocer, injure another in Brahmanbaria
- CID identifies 11 bodies charred in Chawkbazar fire
- Fatal fire in Chawkbazar originated from chemical stored in Wahed Mansion: IEB probe
- ACC blames bank officials for jailing of wrongly accused Jahalom
Most Read
- Satellite images show madrasa buildings still standing at scene of Indian bombing
- Fatal fire in Chawkbazar originated from chemical stored in Wahed Mansion: IEB probe
- Biman’s Mayurpankhi will fly again Thursday after hijack drama
- Quader likely to undergo bypass surgery in Singapore
- Foreign media likens Bangladesh to North Korea, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Govt to send Khaleda to BSMMU for medical tests, says home minister
- Resolution placed in US congress to push Bangladesh government to ‘dismantle’ Jamaat
- Gono Forum MPs-elect Mansur, Mukabbir to take oath Thursday
- Nobel Foundation says two literature prizes to be awarded this year
- No ridesharing firm registered yet for noncompliance with guidelines, parliament told