Home > Bangladesh

Robbers kill grocer, injure another in Brahmanbaria

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Mar 2019 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 01:48 PM BdST

A grocer has been killed and his brother injured in an attack by a gang of armed robbers on their shop in Brahmanbaria.

The incident occurred in Sarail Upazila’s Panishwar Dokkhin Bazar area around 4 am
on Wednesday, said Sarail Police OC Mofiz Uddin Bhuiyan.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Moshahid Ullah Rafiq, a resident of Panishwar
Sholabari.

His brother, 28-year-old Mushtak, has been admitted to Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital.

“Rafiq and Mushtak used to a grocery shop in the Panishwar Dokkhin Bazar. A gang of robbers tried to loot the shop and attacked the traders with sharp weapons,” said OC Mofiz, citing Mushtak’s account of the incident.

Rafiq died on his way to the hospital. Mushtak is currently receiving medical treatment.

A case is being prepared in connection with the incident, according to OC Mofiz.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Fire started at Wahed Mansion

Nilphamari teen commits suicide after attempted rape

Bangladesh ranks 47th in illegal fishing

Woman dies in Gazipur gas fire

HuJI relies on robbery for funds: Police

New women-led centres at Rohingya camps

Biplab, Moshiur named PM’s special assistants

Hope for regular DUCSU polls: VC

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.