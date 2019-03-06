Robbers kill grocer, injure another in Brahmanbaria

The incident occurred in Sarail Upazila’s Panishwar Dokkhin Bazar area around 4 am

on Wednesday, said Sarail Police OC Mofiz Uddin Bhuiyan.



The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Moshahid Ullah Rafiq, a resident of Panishwar

Sholabari.



His brother, 28-year-old Mushtak, has been admitted to Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital.



“Rafiq and Mushtak used to a grocery shop in the Panishwar Dokkhin Bazar. A gang of robbers tried to loot the shop and attacked the traders with sharp weapons,” said OC Mofiz, citing Mushtak’s account of the incident.



Rafiq died on his way to the hospital. Mushtak is currently receiving medical treatment.



A case is being prepared in connection with the incident, according to OC Mofiz.