Robbers kill grocer, injure another in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2019 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 01:48 PM BdST
A grocer has been killed and his brother injured in an attack by a gang of armed robbers on their shop in Brahmanbaria.
The incident occurred in Sarail Upazila’s Panishwar Dokkhin Bazar area around 4 am
on Wednesday, said Sarail Police OC Mofiz Uddin Bhuiyan.
The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Moshahid Ullah Rafiq, a resident of Panishwar
Sholabari.
His brother, 28-year-old Mushtak, has been admitted to Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital.
“Rafiq and Mushtak used to a grocery shop in the Panishwar Dokkhin Bazar. A gang of robbers tried to loot the shop and attacked the traders with sharp weapons,” said OC Mofiz, citing Mushtak’s account of the incident.
Rafiq died on his way to the hospital. Mushtak is currently receiving medical treatment.
A case is being prepared in connection with the incident, according to OC Mofiz.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fatal fire in Chawkbazar originated from chemical stored in Wahed Mansion: IEB probe
- ACC blames bank officials for jailing of wrongly accused Jahalom
- Bangladesh ranks 47th on new illegal fishing index
- DSCC continues drive against chemical storages for fifth day
- Gono Forum MPs-elect Mansur, Mukabbir to take oath Thursday
- Woman dies in Gazipur gas fire
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s discussion moved to new venue after police ban
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s talk suspended in Dhaka after police ban
- UNFPA, WFP open ‘women-led community centres’ at Bangladesh Rohingya camps
- HuJI relies on robbery for funds, police say as 14 ‘robbers’ include two ‘militants’
Most Read
- Quader likely to undergo bypass surgery in Singapore
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s discussion moved to new venue after police ban
- Govt to send Khaleda to BSMMU for medical tests, says home minister
- Satellite images show madrasa buildings still standing at scene of Indian bombing
- Gono Forum MPs-elect Mansur, Mukabbir to take oath Thursday
- Fatal fire in Chawkbazar originated from chemical stored in Wahed Mansion: IEB probe
- IAF shoots down Pakistani drone on Rajasthan border
- Foreign media likens Bangladesh to North Korea, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Biman’s Mayurpankhi will fly again Thursday after hijack drama
- Pakistan vows again to act against militants on its soil as global pressure grows