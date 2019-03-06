Home > Bangladesh

Rape, murder suspect killed in ‘gunfight’ with police in Jashore

  Jashore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Mar 2019 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 02:30 PM BdST

A man linked to the rape and murder of a student has died in an alleged gunfight with the police in Jashore.  

The gunfight took place in an abandoned rice mill in the Kholadanga area at 3:00am Tuesday, said Jashore Kotwali Police Station OC Apurba Hassan.
 
Police said the suspect who was later identified as 28-year-old Shamim was responsible for the rape and murder of Kotha Afrin Trisha, a student of class II. The man was a tenant of Trisha’s neighbour Harishat.  
 
The police raided an abandoned rice mill in Kholadanga area overnight upon receiving information about the presence of criminals there, said OC Apurba describing the raid. 
 
“The criminals started firing shots and hurling bombs at the police. The police retaliated in self-defence. At one point, the criminals retreated and a man with bullet wounds was found dead in a field next to the mill.” 
 
A gun, bullets and 50 yaba pills were recovered from the spot, said the police. 
 
Trisha, a student of Jashore Karbala Government Primary School, went missing on the afternoon of Mar 3 after going out to play, according to the police.  
 
The police recovered the body, which was found in a sack, the next evening from a pit near her house. 
 
Her father filed a case with the police against the anonymous criminals. 
 
Shamim has been absconding since the recovery of Trisha’s body, said the police citing the locals.

