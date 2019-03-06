Quader's health improves further in Singapore
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2019 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 03:49 PM BdST
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader’s health has improved further during treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
The Awami League general secretary was diagnosed with a combination of kidney and blood-related ailments which have been brought under control, said Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, who accompanied Quader to Singapore.
However, the schedule for Quader’s bypass surgery will be determined after Friday, said Abdus Sobhan Golap, the Awami League’s office secretary.
On Sunday, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader after he fell ill in the early hours of the morning.
He was found to have three arterial blocks, one of which was removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan.
A medical panel was formed after the minister reached Mount Elizabeth Hospital around 11.00 pm, said Prof Rizvi.
The panel, led by cardiologist Dr Philip Koh, observed Quader and provided their opinion on Tuesday.
Physicians in Mount Elizabeth on Tuesday said that they were considering performing a bypass surgery on Quader.
On Wednesday, Prof Abu Naser Rizvi briefed the media on the Awami League leader’s present health condition after his meeting with the physicians in Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
“All the parametres are improving. His kidney function is stable now and the rate of the blood infection has decreased. His blood count dipped to 12,000 from 26,000. The urine output is good. He has better heart condition, blood pressure and heartbeat,” he said.
The Singaporean doctors are planning to remove the ‘artificial devices’ connected to Obaidul Quader’s body within the next two days, said Prof Rizvi.
“They will remove some of them tomorrow and the rest on Friday.”
Quader’s wife Ishratunnessa, Mostafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Singapore, Members of Parliament Ekramul Karim Chowdhury and Nizam Hajari, Md Shahe Alam Murad, general secretary in Dhaka Metropolitan south wing of the Awami League and Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam were present in the hospital.
“All his organs are working. We hope he’ll be recovering soon,” Mahbub-Ul Hanif, the joint secretary general of the Awami League, said on Wednesday.
Physicians in Mount Elizabeth are regularly providing updates and opinions on Quader’s health through Prof Abu Naser Rizvi regularly, he added.
The medical panel in Mount Elizabeth Hospital will provide an update on Quader’s latest condition on Wednesday afternoon, said Abu Naser, the deputy chief information officer of the Road Transport and Highway Department.
