HC grants bail to Khaleda in Cumilla arson cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2019 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 02:13 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been granted bail for six months by the High Court in the cases filed over the killing of eight people in a firebomb attack on a bus in Cumilla.
Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order with a rule on Wednesday.
Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain and AJ Mohammed Ali represented Khaleda in the court hearing. They were accompanied by Advocate AKM Ehsanur Rahman. Attorney General Mahbubey Alam was the state counsel.
Cumilla's Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Ali Akbar denied Khaleda bail on Feb 4 and scheduled Feb 25 for the hearing. Later, Khaleda’s lawyers presented the matter in the High Court.
“BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has received bail for six months. She is now on bail in all cases filed in Cumilla,” Advocate Ehsanur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
“Her bail pleas for Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases are being processed. A bail hearing has been held in another defamation case in Dhaka but we’re yet to receive the court order.”
On Feb 3, 2015, a bus operated by Icon Paribahan was hit with a petrol bomb during a blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam. At least eight passengers in the bus had burnt to death and another 27 injured in the attack.
Chauddagram Police Station SI Nuruzzman Howladar filed two separate cases regarding the incident. Sub-Inspector Md Ibrahim in Chauddagram Police Station submitted the charge sheets against Khaleda in both cases, two years after an investigation.
Khaleda has been in prison since February last year. She has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.
She is serving the sentences at the old central jail on Nazimuddin Road in Old Dhaka.
