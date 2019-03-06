Government forms committee to draft national student suicide prevention policy
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2019 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 08:47 PM BdST
The government has formed a committee that will draft a national policy aimed to prevent students from attempting suicide and other harm to themselves.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education formed the seven-strong panel on Tuesday after receiving instructions from the High Court.
The court passed the order after reports on the death of Aritry Adhikary, a ninth-grader of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, by suicide.
The panel has been instructed to submit the draft with their opinions to the directorate.
The draft will include any kinds of injury and suicide or bullying in the educational institutions along with counselling over the issues among the teachers and students.
The panel will be chaired by Jabed Ahmed, an additional secretary at the educational ministry.
Other member are Md Abul Amin, a deputy secretary at the social welfare ministry, Maksuda Hossain, a deputy secretary at medical, education and family welfare, and Molla Saiful Alam, senior assistant secretary at the law and justice division.
Dhaka University Psychology Department’s Prof Md Kamal Uddin and head teacher of the capital’s Government Laboratory High School are also on the committee.
Aritry died after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Shantinagar on Dec 3 last year when the school had allegedly forced her out from the exam hall for cheating on the exam.
School authorities alleged that Aritry was caught cheating using a mobile phone during her exam. But her family denied the allegation.
They said after the alleged cheating incident, the principal called in her parents and insulted them, leading the teenager to take her own life.
Principal Nazneen Ferdous had refuted the allegation of insulting the parents.
The institution’s authorities sacked Nazneen and two teachers on government orders after days of protests surrounding the death of Aritry.
The High Court later issued an order to formulate the national student suicide prevention policy.
