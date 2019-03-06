Former AL MP Rana granted bail in Jubo League murder case
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 02:55 PM BdST
The High Court has granted six months’ bail to former Awami League MP Amanur Rahman Khan Rana in the case filed over the murder of two Jubo League leaders in Tangail.
The bench of Justic AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.
But the state has been given until Mar 11 to conduct Rana’s bail hearing in the case over the murder of freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed.
Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah appeared at the hearing on behalf of the state while the bail petitioner was represented by Mansurul Hoque Chowdhury.
“There were two cases in the court’s hearing list. The court granted bail for six months in the Jubo League leaders’ murder case,” DAG Mansurul told bdnews24.com after the bail hearing.
The state will appeal the court’s decision to issue bail, added the state counsel.
Amanur Rahman Khan Rana’s bail application is on the court’s hearing listand the hearing has been delayed until next Monday on an application by the state.
On Apr 13, 2017, Rana had received bail from the High Court after several attempts in the case over the murder freedom fighter Faruk. But the order was stayed by the Appellate Division after a state petition.
Later on Oct 19, acting Chief Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Miah kept the stay order on the bail and ordered the rule to be settled within four weeks.
The High Court subsequently scrapped the bail petition.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun
- Don’t want to hear losses in jute sector, says PM Hasina
- Quader's health improves further in Singapore
- Former AL MP Rana granted bail in Jubo League murder case
- Rape, murder suspect killed in ‘gunfight’ with police in Jashore
- HC grants bail to Khaleda in Cumilla arson cases
- Robbers kill grocer, injure another in Brahmanbaria
- CID identifies 11 bodies charred in Chawkbazar fire
- Fatal fire in Chawkbazar originated from chemical stored in Wahed Mansion: IEB probe
- ACC blames bank officials for jailing of wrongly accused Jahalom
Most Read
- Satellite images show madrasa buildings still standing at scene of Indian bombing
- Fatal fire in Chawkbazar originated from chemical stored in Wahed Mansion: IEB probe
- Biman’s Mayurpankhi will fly again Thursday after hijack drama
- Quader likely to undergo bypass surgery in Singapore
- Foreign media likens Bangladesh to North Korea, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Govt to send Khaleda to BSMMU for medical tests, says home minister
- Resolution placed in US congress to push Bangladesh government to ‘dismantle’ Jamaat
- Gono Forum MPs-elect Mansur, Mukabbir to take oath Thursday
- Nobel Foundation says two literature prizes to be awarded this year
- No ridesharing firm registered yet for noncompliance with guidelines, parliament told