Former AL MP Rana granted bail in Jubo League murder case

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Mar 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 02:55 PM BdST

The High Court has granted six months’ bail to former Awami League MP Amanur Rahman Khan Rana in the case filed over the murder of two Jubo League leaders in Tangail.

The bench of Justic AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.

But the state has been given until Mar 11 to conduct Rana’s bail hearing in the case over the murder of freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed.

Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah appeared at the hearing on behalf of the state while the bail petitioner was represented by Mansurul Hoque Chowdhury.

“There were two cases in the court’s hearing list. The court granted bail for six months in the Jubo League leaders’ murder case,” DAG Mansurul told bdnews24.com after the bail hearing.

The state will appeal the court’s decision to issue bail, added the state counsel.

Amanur Rahman Khan Rana’s bail application is on the court’s hearing listand the hearing has been delayed until next Monday on an application by the state.

On Apr 13, 2017, Rana had received bail from the High Court after several attempts in the case over the murder freedom fighter Faruk. But the order was stayed by the Appellate Division after a state petition.

Later on Oct 19, acting Chief Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Miah kept the stay order on the bail and ordered the rule to be settled within four weeks.

The High Court subsequently scrapped the bail petition.

