Don’t want to hear losses in jute sector, says PM Hasina

Speaking at an event marking National Jute Day in Dhaka Wednesday, the prime minister said: “Jute is an indispensable product. Why should it bring losses? We don’t want to hear about losses.”

“We need to focus on how to make the jute sector profitable. We have to find out what the country needs – what the demand for the product is.”

The jute sector will become profitable again through innovation and incentives to boost production and exports, according to Hasina.

“Jute could also be promoted as an export-oriented product. We need to look at how to increase the export of jute products,” she said.

“It should be branded as an environmentally-friendly product. We can then create a big market for jute and earn huge sums of foreign currency in the process," she said.

Criticising the BNP government over its treatment of the jute industry, Hasina said that she remains optimistic about its prospects.

“Those who had jute mills before were disappointed. Now they are getting encouraged again. I want more entrepreneurs to come forward.”

The prime minister underscored the need for reviving the abandoned jute mills through public-private partnership.

She also emphasised looking for new markets to raise exports of jute products and to ensure the diversified use of jute.

“We’ll have to keep this golden fibre alive. We are looking at ways to further utilise jute."

Highlighting the historical significance of jute in Bangladesh, Hasina said, “Over the years, there have been numerous struggles for jute. Jute and jute products were also a part of discussions during the Liberation War and the election in 1970.”

“What happened after 1975 was most unfortunate. Those who came to power at that time - those who assumed power illegally by violating the constitution - had a hostile attitude towards jute.”

Hasina continued: “They relentlessly engaged in destroying the jute industry even though it was a source of earning foreign currency.”

“We must revive the jute industry because it involves farmers. It involves the fate of our country."