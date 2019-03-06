Don’t want to hear losses in jute sector, says PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged industry leaders and other stakeholders to explore ways to revive the jute sector in Bangladesh.
Speaking at an event marking National Jute Day in Dhaka Wednesday, the prime minister said: “Jute is an indispensable product. Why should it bring losses? We don’t want to hear about losses.”
“We need to focus on how to make the jute sector profitable. We have to find out what the country needs – what the demand for the product is.”
The jute sector will become profitable again through innovation and incentives to boost production and exports, according to Hasina.
“Jute could also be promoted as an export-oriented product. We need to look at how to increase the export of jute products,” she said.
Criticising the BNP government over its treatment of the jute industry, Hasina said that she remains optimistic about its prospects.
“Those who had jute mills before were disappointed. Now they are getting encouraged again. I want more entrepreneurs to come forward.”
The prime minister underscored the need for reviving the abandoned jute mills through public-private partnership.
She also emphasised looking for new markets to raise exports of jute products and to ensure the diversified use of jute.
“We’ll have to keep this golden fibre alive. We are looking at ways to further utilise jute."
“What happened after 1975 was most unfortunate. Those who came to power at that time - those who assumed power illegally by violating the constitution - had a hostile attitude towards jute.”
Hasina continued: “They relentlessly engaged in destroying the jute industry even though it was a source of earning foreign currency.”
“We must revive the jute industry because it involves farmers. It involves the fate of our country."
