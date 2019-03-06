CID identifies 11 bodies charred in Chawkbazar fire

“We have submitted the DNA test reports to the authorities today. They will handle the matter,” Rumana Akhtar, the CID’s special police superintendent, told bdnews24.com.



The identities of the 11 victims will be disclosed in a media briefing later, she added.



On Feb 20, a devastating blaze engulfed several buildings at an intersection of two narrow streets in Chawkbazar’s Churihatta. It took fire service personnel 15 hours of efforts to douse the flames.

Fire service officials said that 70 body bags were sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital the next day.

But DMCH doctors counted 67 bodies, after piecing together body parts.

Asked about the discrepancy in the number, Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Tarek Hassan Bhuiyan told bdnews24.com at the time: “By our count there were 70 bodies.”

“Some of the bags contained only parts. Considering that, the total number of dead may be 67,” said Prof Shohel Mahmood, head of Forensic Medicine at the hospital.

The bodies of 48 victims of the blaze were identified and handed over to their families by the DMCH’s forensic department over the next two days.

The CID was given the responsibility to identify the rest by matching the DNA of the bodies to that of close relatives.

The CID collected DNA samples of 38 people from 23 families of victims to identify 19 bodies, Sheikh Mohammed Rezaul Haider, the CID’s additional DIG, said on Feb 25.

He added that the CID’s forensic team collected DNA samples from the bones of five victims and blood and tissue samples of the others to identify the remaining bodies.

The CID estimated that it would take over three weeks to find matches between the bone samples of the victims and those taken from relatives. It would take around 10-12 days to get the results of the blood and tissue tests.

Of those who were injured in the fire, four have succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to 71.