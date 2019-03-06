Bad weather leaves over 2,000 tourists stranded in Saint Martin's Island

It halted the vessel movement on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's waterway route from Wednesday morning, trapping people who had gone to visit the popular tourist spot, according to Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Robiul Hasan.

“More than two thousand tourists have been stranded. If the weather gets normal, measures will be taken to bring them back.”

The Met office has advised maritime ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3 due to a storm in the Bay of Bengal.

“There was turbulence in the sea due to the effects of depression influenced by monsoon winds,” said Mohammad Shahidullah, an assistant meteorologist at the Cox's Bazar office of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Thunderstorms and light to moderate rains have been forecast in the coastal regions.

All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to move with caution until further notice.

The weather condition is likely to remain unchanged on Thursday, according to Shahidullah.

The residential hotels and restaurants have been directed to take steps for ensuring safety of the tourists, said Nur Ahmad, chairman of Saint Martin's Union Council.