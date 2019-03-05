Writer Arundhati Roy’s discussion moved to new venue after police ban
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2019 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 03:00 PM BdST
Booker Prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy’s talk titled ‘Utmost Everything’ at the photography festival Chobi Mela has been moved to a new venue after police vetoed its staging at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh.
Related Stories
The talk will now be held at Midas Centre 10th floor on Tuesday Mar 5, 2019 at 6:00pm, according to a notice on the Chobi Mela website.
“After massive juggling and a lot of help from friends, we have been able to obtain a new venue. The talk will go on and the previous registration holds,” the notice said.
Roy was scheduled to speak at a discussion with Shahidul Alam at the Chobi Mela programme on Mar 5 at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh with the literature lovers of Bangladesh.
Drik Gallery Manager S M Rezaur Rahman claimed that they had obtained permission beforehand from the police to organise the programme.
“We obtained permission from the Tejgaon Police Station on Feb 25 for this programme. All arrangements were carried out accordingly. We had also completed the registration procedures for this programme,” he told bdnews24.com.
Later on Monday night, Tejgaon police informed the organisers that the programme cannot go ahead due to “unavoidable circumstances”.
“We shut the programme due to unavoidable circumstances. They cannot be given permission to hold the event at this time,” Tejgaon Police Station OC Mazharul Islam told bdnews24.com when contacted about the ban.
Chobi Mela, the first festival of photography in Asia, is held every two years in Dhaka.
More information about the talk can be found on the Chobi Mela website:
http://www.chobimela.org/emergency-notice
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s discussion moved to new venue after police ban
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s talk suspended in Dhaka after police ban
- UNFPA, WFP open ‘women-led community centres’ at Bangladesh Rohingya camps
- HuJI relies on robbery for funds, police say as 14 ‘robbers’ include two ‘militants’
- Biplab Barua, Moshiur Humayun named prime minister's special assistants
- HC orders police to close Narayanganj Sadar OC
- Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
- Schoolgirl commits suicide after attempted rape in Nilphamari
- Dhaka University VC hopes student union polls will be regular in future
- DSCC taskforce evicts chemicals warehouses in Old Dhaka
Most Read
- Ailing Obaidul Quader reaches Singapore for advanced heart treatment
- Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina
- Bangladesh imposes tax on Facebook, YouTube ads
- Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
- Biplab Barua, Moshiur Humayun named prime minister's special assistants
- Tamim, Soumya and Mahmudullah make gains in ICC Test rankings
- Bangladesh looks to central bank cyber-heist case settlement to recover funds
- India’s military, ailing and poor, nears its brink
- HC orders police to close Narayanganj Sadar OC
- Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it 'seriously'