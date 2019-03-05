Woman dies in Gazipur gas fire

The incident took place at 4:45am on Tuesday at the house of Shahidul Islam, where she lived as a tenant, said Sreepur Fire Service Station Officer Al-Amin.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Selina Akter, a worker of a local shoe factory.

Selina, a mother of two, was making preparations for cooking, her relatives said. Suddenly, a fire broke out in the kitchen and spread out to four tin-roofed rooms. Others were able to escape but Selina was burnt alive on the spot.

“The pipe leaked and gas spread across the entire house,” said Fire Service Officer Al-Amin.

The body has been recovered and handed over to the police.

Selina’s husband lives elsewhere as he married another woman.