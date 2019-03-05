Woman dies in Gazipur gas fire
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2019 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 04:10 PM BdST
A woman has died after a fire from a cooking gas cylinder swept through her house in Gazipur’s Sreepur municipal area.
The incident took place at 4:45am on Tuesday at the house of Shahidul Islam, where she lived as a tenant, said Sreepur Fire Service Station Officer Al-Amin.
The woman was identified as 35-year-old Selina Akter, a worker of a local shoe factory.
Selina, a mother of two, was making preparations for cooking, her relatives said. Suddenly, a fire broke out in the kitchen and spread out to four tin-roofed rooms. Others were able to escape but Selina was burnt alive on the spot.
“The pipe leaked and gas spread across the entire house,” said Fire Service Officer Al-Amin.
The body has been recovered and handed over to the police.
Selina’s husband lives elsewhere as he married another woman.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s discussion moved to new venue after police ban
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s talk suspended in Dhaka after police ban
- UNFPA, WFP open ‘women-led community centres’ at Bangladesh Rohingya camps
- HuJI relies on robbery for funds, police say as 14 ‘robbers’ include two ‘militants’
- Biplab Barua, Moshiur Humayun named prime minister's special assistants
- HC orders police to close Narayanganj Sadar OC
- Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
- Schoolgirl commits suicide after attempted rape in Nilphamari
- Dhaka University VC hopes student union polls will be regular in future
- DSCC taskforce evicts chemicals warehouses in Old Dhaka
Most Read
- Ailing Obaidul Quader reaches Singapore for advanced heart treatment
- Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina
- Bangladesh imposes tax on Facebook, YouTube ads
- Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
- Biplab Barua, Moshiur Humayun named prime minister's special assistants
- Tamim, Soumya and Mahmudullah make gains in ICC Test rankings
- Bangladesh looks to central bank cyber-heist case settlement to recover funds
- India’s military, ailing and poor, nears its brink
- HC orders police to close Narayanganj Sadar OC
- Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it 'seriously'