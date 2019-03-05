DSCC continues drive against chemical storages for fifth day

Five teams from the taskforce resumed the drive at five different locations in Old Dhaka early on Tuesday, said Uttam Kumar Roy, the public relations officer of DSCC.

One of the teams, led by Brig Gen Md Sharif Ahmed, the chief health officer of DSCC, began its drive around 11:00 am at Dhaka Tower in Bakshi Bazar.

The taskforce conducting a drive in Bakshi Bazar on Tuesday to evict chemicals warehouses and factories from the residential area of Old Dhaka.

They found a chemicals warehouse on the ground floor of an eight-storey building owned by Haji Abul Hasan Tutul. The team subsequently disconnected the power connection to the warehouse.

Later, the taskforce conducted a drive in three more neighbourhoods.

“Plastic materials which cause severe smoke and breathing troubles during a fire were removed from four out of five houses. There is a recommendation to shift chemicals warehouses or factories from residential buildings to tackle the risk,” Sharif Ahmed said after the operation.

The government has resolved to evict all chemicals warehouses in Old Dhaka following a severe blaze in Chawkbazar on Feb 20 that killed at least 71 people.

The five buildings that were burnt in the Chawkbazar fire housed storages of plastic goods, chemicals or cosmetic goods.

Accordingly, the city corporation’s taskforce has set about removing chemical storages from several houses in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar, Lalbagh and Bakshi Bazar areas.