ACC blames bank officials for jailing of wrongly accused Jahalom

In a report filed in the High Court on Tuesday, the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC said it had acted in “good faith” after getting documents from the Bangladesh Bank and Sonali Bank.

The ACC also sought to make the Bangladesh Bank and four commercial banks parties to the case.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader is scheduled to hear the case on Wednesday, ACC chief lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said after submitting the report.

Jahalom was freed recently following the High Court orders after a media storm over the jailing of the innocent man as a suspected loan fraud.

The ACC in 2014 prosecuted one Abu Saleque in the 33 cases on charges related to loan fraud involving around Tk 185 million in Sonali Bank.

When the ACC sent for Saleque, the summons went to one ‘Jahalom’ from Tangail.

Jahalom then went to the ACC and asserted that he was not Saleque.

The photo used to open the Sonali Bank account was not of Jahalom either, he had told the ACC.

The officials of the bank, however, identified Jahalom as Saleque and the jute mill worker was arrested in Ghorashal in 2016.

"We had submitted the chargesheet after receiving information from the banks. The bank officials identified him (Jahalom). We submitted their statements in the form of affidavit. Hopefully, the court will hear it tomorrow.”

Asked whether the ACC can pass the buck in the Jahalom incident, he said, “We acted in good faith based on public documents.”

The related law says a person cannot be held responsible for action done in good faith, according to the lawyer.

“Now it’s for the court to assess my liabilities in this case. That’s why we’ve asked the court to hear from banks after making them parties to the case,” he added.

The ACC has petitioned to include the Bangladesh Bank, Sonali Bank, City Bank Limited, United Commercial Bank and BRAC Bank as parties to the case, the lawyer said.

He also said a total of 18 banks were involved in the incident, but the ACC “believes making five banks parties to the case will reveal the truth”.