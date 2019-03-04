Schoolgirl commits suicide after attempted rape in Nilphamari
Bijoy Chakrabarty Kajol, Nilphamari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 04:40 PM BdST
A teenage schoolgirl has committed suicide in Nilphamari’s Saidpur Upazila after a man allegedly attempted to rape her.
Sumi Rani Roy, a ninth-grade student of Bangalipur High School, killed herself on Saturday.
A 30-year-old man, Surya Roy from Bhujaripara village, has been named as a key suspect in the case following the death, said Ashok Kumar Paul, assistant superintendent of police.
Surya’s family denied the allegation.
“Surya used to harass my daughter on her way to school,” Sumi’s mother Moyna Roy alleged in the case. “My relatives warned him several times to stop the harassment.”
But Surya, a father of two children, became reckless and tried to assault her, according to case details.
Moyna claimed that Surya attempted to rape her daughter when she was home alone on Saturday while other family members were working in the field.
Later, Sumi locked herself in her room out of embarrassment. After breaking down the door, the family found her hanging from the ceiling with a scarf around her neck. She died on her way to hospital.
Ashok Kumar said police had found similar allegations against Surya during their initial investigation.
The mother of the victim filed a murder case against Surya. Police are working on the case to arrest the suspect.
Surya’s mother Debi Bala Rai claimed Sumi’s parents and relatives had never complained about him.
“That day Sumi’s father Harenchandra Roy hired my son for cutting some trees. But Sumi’s family and one of their neighbours are trying to ensnare my son in this incident with false claims.”
“Sumi killed herself because she was unable to bear these lies. They filed a case against my son to hide their guilt.”
“My husband is innocent. He was caught in a trap. Some villagers and police fabricated the incident. I cannot believe my husband can do such a heinous thing,” Surya’s wife Lipi Rani Rai said.
