Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty arrives in Dhaka to examine AL’s Quader

Awami League General Secretary Quader, who has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s (BSMMU) CCU over heart complications, has ‘fully regained’ consciousness, said party Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua on Monday morning.

Prof Harisul Haque of BSMMU received Shetty at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"We'll take him straight to BSMMU," he told bdnews24.com. "He will give his opinion as a cardiac surgeon."

Dr Devi Shetty is a cardiac surgeon with around 34 years of experience and has performed approximately 15,000 surgeries.

He is the recipient of a number of awards and honours, including the 'Padma Shri' and 'Padma Bhushan' Awards in 2003 and 2012 respectively from the government of India.

Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader fell ill in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

His wife Ishratunnesa Quader brought him to the hospital afterwards.

He has three arterial blocks and one of those has been removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan, who is leading a board overseeing his care.

As his condition was unstable, the doctors could not say when it would be safe to move him for better treatment abroad.

Two doctors, a technician and a nurse from Mount Elizabeth Hospital flew into Dhaka on Sunday and saw Quader at BSMMU.

Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua said earlier on Monday that Quader was doing better.

“He is speaking,” Barua told bdnews24.com on Monday morning. “The medical board formed to oversee his care will discuss the situation and decide when to take him off life support.”