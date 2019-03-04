Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty arrives in Dhaka to examine AL’s Quader
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 01:53 PM BdST
India's renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty has arrived in Dhaka to give his 'opinion' on the ongoing treatment of Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader.
Awami League General Secretary Quader, who has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s (BSMMU) CCU over heart complications, has ‘fully regained’ consciousness, said party Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua on Monday morning.
"We'll take him straight to BSMMU," he told bdnews24.com. "He will give his opinion as a cardiac surgeon."
Dr Devi Shetty is a cardiac surgeon with around 34 years of experience and has performed approximately 15,000 surgeries.
He is the recipient of a number of awards and honours, including the 'Padma Shri' and 'Padma Bhushan' Awards in 2003 and 2012 respectively from the government of India.
Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader fell ill in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
His wife Ishratunnesa Quader brought him to the hospital afterwards.
He has three arterial blocks and one of those has been removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan, who is leading a board overseeing his care.
As his condition was unstable, the doctors could not say when it would be safe to move him for better treatment abroad.
Two doctors, a technician and a nurse from Mount Elizabeth Hospital flew into Dhaka on Sunday and saw Quader at BSMMU.
Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua said earlier on Monday that Quader was doing better.
“He is speaking,” Barua told bdnews24.com on Monday morning. “The medical board formed to oversee his care will discuss the situation and decide when to take him off life support.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Met Office forecasts storms, heat and floods in March
- IEDCR tests find nipah virus caused Thakurgoan deaths
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- Hasina tells the army to be prepared at all times to defend the flag
- Chattogram police arrest four with 700 gold bars
- US announces $45.5m in new funds for Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital
- BGB returns trespassing Myanmar soldier
- Hasina visits Quader at BSMMU hospital
- Police arrest two armed supporters of MN Larma faction in Chattogram
Most Read
- AL leader Quader in ‘critical condition’ at BSMMU
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- Hasina visits Quader at BSMMU hospital
- President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital
- India may have to accept mediation as Kashmir dispute gets internationalised
- Soumya equals Tamim’s record for Bangladesh’s fastest Test century