Met Office forecasts storms, heat and floods in March
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 10:27 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms and seasonal storms, locally known as Kalboishakhi storms, at the start of March.
A moderate heat wave has also been forecast near the end of the month. Temperatures are likely to rise to 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.
According to the one month forecast, heavy rain in the north-east in March could lead to flash floods.
Met Office Director Shamsuddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com that the north, north-west and central areas of the country could experience one to two days of moderate to heavy thunderstorms and nor’westers with rain and hail around mid-way through March.
Light to moderate thunderstorms and seasonal storms can be expected in various areas on three to four other days, he added.
Temperatures may be slightly higher than average (about 34-36 degrees Celsius) during this time.
Near the end of the month the western and north-western portions of the country could experience a mild (36 to 38 degrees Celsius) to moderate (38 to 40 degrees Celsius) heat wave, Ahmed said.
Overall most parts of the country will experience regular amounts of rain, but it could be heavier in the north-east and cause flash floods.
According to Monday’s forecast, parts of the Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka Divisions will experience gusts, rain and thunderstorms. Hail may also fall in some areas.
Temperatures during the day may dip slightly, while night temperatures are likely to rise 1-2 degrees Celsius.
The Met Office has also forecast rain and thunder in the next 48 hours.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- IEDCR tests find nipah virus caused Thakurgoan deaths
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- Hasina tells the army to be prepared at all times to defend the flag
- Chattogram police arrest four with 700 gold bars
- US announces $45.5m in new funds for Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital
- BGB returns trespassing Myanmar soldier
- Hasina visits Quader at BSMMU hospital
- Police arrest two armed supporters of MN Larma faction in Chattogram
- Drug suspect killed in Mymensingh ‘shootout’
Most Read
- AL leader Quader in ‘critical condition’ at BSMMU
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Obaidul Quader admitted to CCU with heart complications
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- Hasina visits Quader at BSMMU hospital
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital
- India may have to accept mediation as Kashmir dispute gets internationalised