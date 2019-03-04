Met Office forecasts storms, heat and floods in March

A moderate heat wave has also been forecast near the end of the month. Temperatures are likely to rise to 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the one month forecast, heavy rain in the north-east in March could lead to flash floods.

Met Office Director Shamsuddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com that the north, north-west and central areas of the country could experience one to two days of moderate to heavy thunderstorms and nor’westers with rain and hail around mid-way through March.

Light to moderate thunderstorms and seasonal storms can be expected in various areas on three to four other days, he added.

Temperatures may be slightly higher than average (about 34-36 degrees Celsius) during this time.

Near the end of the month the western and north-western portions of the country could experience a mild (36 to 38 degrees Celsius) to moderate (38 to 40 degrees Celsius) heat wave, Ahmed said.

Overall most parts of the country will experience regular amounts of rain, but it could be heavier in the north-east and cause flash floods.

According to Monday’s forecast, parts of the Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka Divisions will experience gusts, rain and thunderstorms. Hail may also fall in some areas.

Temperatures during the day may dip slightly, while night temperatures are likely to rise 1-2 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has also forecast rain and thunder in the next 48 hours.