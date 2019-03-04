HC orders police to close Narayanganj Sadar OC
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 06:45 PM BdST
The High Court has instructed the police chief to close Narayanganj Sadar Police Station OC Kamrul Islam after his name came up in the testimonies of the arrestees in a case involving the trafficking of 50,000 yaba pills.
The inspector general of police and the Narayanganj superintendent of police have been instructed to carry out the order.
The court has also ordered the investigation officer of the case to submit a charge-sheet after completing the investigation in a month.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Monday when the investigation officer of the case Additional Police Superintendent Nazim Uddin Azad appeared before the court.
Narayanganj detective police arrested Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station ASI Alam Sarowardi Rubel on Mar 7 last year with 49,000 yaba pills.
Police officer Asaduzzaman and some others were arrested in connection with the incident after a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act. Later, OC Kamrul Islam was named in their testimonies.
But the investigation of the case has not been completed yet. Even after the OC’s name came up in the confessional testimonies of the arrestees, no action was taken against him.
The High Court’s attention was drawn to the matter on Feb 28 during the bail hearing of ASI Asaduzzaman. The court summoned the investigation officer, Mehedi Maksud, for an explanation about why the OC was not charged in the case and why the investigation was not completed.
Accordingly, on Feb 26, Mehedi Maksud appeared before the court and said that the investigation duties have been handed over to Additional Police Superintendent Nazim Uddin Azad.
The High Court then ordered Azad to appear in court on Mar 4. He came to the court on Monday.
The High Court instructed the investigation officer to complete the investigation within a month after holding a hearing and ordered OC Kamrul Islam be closed.
The High Court scrapped Asaduzzaman’s bail petition.
Deputy Attorney General Farhad Ahmed represented the state in court while Surjit Bhattacharya represented Asaduzzaman.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- HC orders police to close Narayanganj Sadar OC
- Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
- Schoolgirl commits suicide after attempted rape in Nilphamari
- Dhaka University VC hopes student union polls will be regular in future
- DSCC taskforce evicts chemicals warehouses in Old Dhaka
- Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty to examine AL’s Quader
- Body with bullet wounds found in Meherpur
- Met Office forecasts storms, heat and floods in March
- IEDCR tests find nipah virus caused Thakurgoan deaths
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
Most Read
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty arrives in Dhaka to examine AL’s Quader
- Quader departs Dhaka aboard air ambulance for medical treatment in Singapore
- India dogfight loss raises questions about its ‘vintage’ military
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- India may have to accept mediation as Kashmir dispute gets internationalised
- BNP’s Fakhrul visits ailing AL counterpart Quader at hospital
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA