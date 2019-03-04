HC orders police to close Narayanganj Sadar OC

The inspector general of police and the Narayanganj superintendent of police have been instructed to carry out the order.

The court has also ordered the investigation officer of the case to submit a charge-sheet after completing the investigation in a month.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Monday when the investigation officer of the case Additional Police Superintendent Nazim Uddin Azad appeared before the court.

Narayanganj detective police arrested Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station ASI Alam Sarowardi Rubel on Mar 7 last year with 49,000 yaba pills.

Police officer Asaduzzaman and some others were arrested in connection with the incident after a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act. Later, OC Kamrul Islam was named in their testimonies.

But the investigation of the case has not been completed yet. Even after the OC’s name came up in the confessional testimonies of the arrestees, no action was taken against him.

The High Court’s attention was drawn to the matter on Feb 28 during the bail hearing of ASI Asaduzzaman. The court summoned the investigation officer, Mehedi Maksud, for an explanation about why the OC was not charged in the case and why the investigation was not completed.

Accordingly, on Feb 26, Mehedi Maksud appeared before the court and said that the investigation duties have been handed over to Additional Police Superintendent Nazim Uddin Azad.

The High Court then ordered Azad to appear in court on Mar 4. He came to the court on Monday.

The High Court instructed the investigation officer to complete the investigation within a month after holding a hearing and ordered OC Kamrul Islam be closed.

The High Court scrapped Asaduzzaman’s bail petition.

Deputy Attorney General Farhad Ahmed represented the state in court while Surjit Bhattacharya represented Asaduzzaman.