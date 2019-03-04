Dhaka University VC hopes student union polls will be regular in future

“There is no doubt that that the students have been deprived of the kind of skilled and efficient leadership that they desired over this long stretch of time. I hope that we can succeed in coming out of this culture of deprivation in the future,” Akhtaruzzaman told students and candidates ahead of the election.

"I am looking for the sincere goodwill and kind cooperation of all those concerned so the DUCSU election can be turned into a 'calendar event' of the university."

The DUCSU and hall parliamentary elections are to be held on Mar 11 after almost three decades.

Akhtaruzzaman spoke in the presence of different panels and independent candidates at the university's Senate Bhaban on Monday.

"I sincerely thank my dear students for setting an example of mutual trust and respectful democratic behaviour through the co-existence of students of different levels, candidates and organisations,” he said.

"I also hope that their peaceful co-existence and practice of democratic values will continue."

The university's website published the final list of candidates for the DUCSU and hall parliamentary elections on Sunday.

A total of 229 participants are contesting for 25 DUCSU posts. There are a total of 43,173 voters in this election.

Twenty-one people are competing for the post of vice president, 14 are contesting for the post of general secretary and 13 are competing for the assistant general secretary post.