Dhaka University VC hopes student union polls will be regular in future
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 04:12 PM BdST
Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman has sought cooperation from everyone to organise regular Dhaka University Central Student’s Union (DUCSU) polls in the future.
“There is no doubt that that the students have been deprived of the kind of skilled and efficient leadership that they desired over this long stretch of time. I hope that we can succeed in coming out of this culture of deprivation in the future,” Akhtaruzzaman told students and candidates ahead of the election.
"I am looking for the sincere goodwill and kind cooperation of all those concerned so the DUCSU election can be turned into a 'calendar event' of the university."
The DUCSU and hall parliamentary elections are to be held on Mar 11 after almost three decades.
Akhtaruzzaman spoke in the presence of different panels and independent candidates at the university's Senate Bhaban on Monday.
"I sincerely thank my dear students for setting an example of mutual trust and respectful democratic behaviour through the co-existence of students of different levels, candidates and organisations,” he said.
"I also hope that their peaceful co-existence and practice of democratic values will continue."
The university's website published the final list of candidates for the DUCSU and hall parliamentary elections on Sunday.
A total of 229 participants are contesting for 25 DUCSU posts. There are a total of 43,173 voters in this election.
Twenty-one people are competing for the post of vice president, 14 are contesting for the post of general secretary and 13 are competing for the assistant general secretary post.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DSCC taskforce evicts chemicals warehouses in Old Dhaka
- Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty to examine AL’s Quader
- Body with bullet wounds found in Meherpur
- Met Office forecasts storms, heat and floods in March
- IEDCR tests find nipah virus caused Thakurgoan deaths
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- Hasina tells the army to be prepared at all times to defend the flag
- Chattogram police arrest four with 700 gold bars
- US announces $45.5m in new funds for Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital
Most Read
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty arrives in Dhaka to examine AL’s Quader
- AL leader Quader in ‘critical condition’ at BSMMU
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- India dogfight loss raises questions about its ‘vintage’ military
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA
- India may have to accept mediation as Kashmir dispute gets internationalised
- President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital