Body with bullet wounds found in Meherpur
Police claim they have recovered a dead body along with a firearm and drugs from Gangni in Meherpur.
The victim died in a shootout between two groups of drug traffickers, said Sub-inspector Ajay Kumar Kunda in Peertala Police Camp in Gangni.
The gunfight took place around 2:00 am on Monday at Munshipara in Kazipur, a village closer to the border area in Gangni, said Ajay Kumar.
Locals believe the victim is Shaju Mia from Borderpara in Kazipur but police have yet to confirm his identity, he said.
Villagers informed police of gunfire late at night in the area, said SI Ajay.
“Two groups of drug traffickers were engaged in gunfight. They firing stopped when police came to the scene. One person was found shot dead.”
Police also recovered a firearm, a round of bullets and two kg of cannabis from the scene, said SI Ajay.
The body has been taken to the morgue in Meherpur General Hospital for autopsy, he added.
