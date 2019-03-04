Biplab Barua, Moshiur Humayun named prime minister's special assistants

Biplab is the Awami League’s deputy office secretary while Moshiur is an assistant secretary of the ruling party’s central subcommittee.

Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, an assignment officer to the prime minister, has been appointed APS-II to the PM.

Muhammad Arifuzzaman Nurnabi, son of injured freedom fighter of Jamalpur Md Sirajul Islam, has succeeded Liku as assignment officer.

Hasan Jahid Tusher, a former journalist at The Daily Star, has been made deputy press secretary to the prime minister.

In the orders on the appointment on Monday night, the public administration ministry said their tenure will be the same as Hasina's or as long as she wishes them to continue.