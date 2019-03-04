Biplab Barua, Moshiur Humayun named prime minister's special assistants
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 09:12 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 09:12 PM BdST
Barrister Biplab Barua and agriculturist Moshiur Rahman Humayun have been appointed Prime Minister Sheilh Hasina’s special assistant with the rank of deputy secretary.
Biplab is the Awami League’s deputy office secretary while Moshiur is an assistant secretary of the ruling party’s central subcommittee.
Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, an assignment officer to the prime minister, has been appointed APS-II to the PM.
Muhammad Arifuzzaman Nurnabi, son of injured freedom fighter of Jamalpur Md Sirajul Islam, has succeeded Liku as assignment officer.
Hasan Jahid Tusher, a former journalist at The Daily Star, has been made deputy press secretary to the prime minister.
In the orders on the appointment on Monday night, the public administration ministry said their tenure will be the same as Hasina's or as long as she wishes them to continue.
