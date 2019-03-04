Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed

A sergeant in the Bangladesh Air Force has been closed, said AKM Rezaul Karim, the public relations officer of the Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh or CAAB.

The suspended officials are: Lehaj Uddin Bhuiyan, the civil aviation's security supervisor, Yunus Howladar, a security guard, Ansar personnel Alim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman and Saddam Hossain, and Air Force Sergeant Sajedul Islam.

"They were all on duty at the airport’s domestic terminal on the day of the attempted hijack," said Rezaul.

"The measures were taken against the six in an effort to expedite the investigation of the committee formed to look into the incident.”

On Feb 24, a young man named Polash Ahmed, used a ‘toy gun’ to hold the passengers and crew of the Dubai-bound plane hostage, shortly after it took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for its regular stopover in Chattogram.

Polash later died in an eight-minute commando raid after the passengers and cabin crew disembarked safely from the plane at Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city.