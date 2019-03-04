Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 05:44 PM BdST
Two civil aviation security officials and three Ansar personnel, who were all on duty during the attempted hijack of a Biman plane, have been suspended.
A sergeant in the Bangladesh Air Force has been closed, said AKM Rezaul Karim, the public relations officer of the Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh or CAAB.
The suspended officials are: Lehaj Uddin Bhuiyan, the civil aviation's security supervisor, Yunus Howladar, a security guard, Ansar personnel Alim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman and Saddam Hossain, and Air Force Sergeant Sajedul Islam.
"They were all on duty at the airport’s domestic terminal on the day of the attempted hijack," said Rezaul.
"The measures were taken against the six in an effort to expedite the investigation of the committee formed to look into the incident.”
On Feb 24, a young man named Polash Ahmed, used a ‘toy gun’ to hold the passengers and crew of the Dubai-bound plane hostage, shortly after it took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for its regular stopover in Chattogram.
Polash later died in an eight-minute commando raid after the passengers and cabin crew disembarked safely from the plane at Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- HC orders police to close Narayanganj Sadar OC
- Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
- Schoolgirl commits suicide after attempted rape in Nilphamari
- Dhaka University VC hopes student union polls will be regular in future
- DSCC taskforce evicts chemicals warehouses in Old Dhaka
- Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty to examine AL’s Quader
- Body with bullet wounds found in Meherpur
- Met Office forecasts storms, heat and floods in March
- IEDCR tests find nipah virus caused Thakurgoan deaths
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
Most Read
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty arrives in Dhaka to examine AL’s Quader
- Quader departs Dhaka aboard air ambulance for medical treatment in Singapore
- India dogfight loss raises questions about its ‘vintage’ military
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- India may have to accept mediation as Kashmir dispute gets internationalised
- BNP’s Fakhrul visits ailing AL counterpart Quader at hospital
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA