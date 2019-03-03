US announces $45.5m in new funds for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

Ambassador Earl Miller made the announcement at the secretariat after his meeting with State Minister for Disaster of Management and Relief Enamur Rahman on Sunday.

The funds will go to the UN World Food Programme in support of the Rohingya refugee crisis as part of the 2019 UN Joint Response Plan (JRP).

This is in addition to $60 million announced at the 2019 JRP launch in Geneva on February 15. This brings the total US contribution to the 2019 JRP to $105 million, the embassy later said in a statement.

Bangladesh has given shelter to over 700,000 Rohingyas who fled ‘ethnic cleansing’ in the Rakhine State in late Aug 2017.

The US is the leading contributor of humanitarian assistance in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis.

It has provided nearly $500 million since the outbreak of violence in 2017.

Approximately $450 million is dedicated to programmes in Bangladesh for Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi host communities, the embassy said.

“Today’s new US contribution will provide life-saving food assistance to Rohingya refugees to augment existing humanitarian interventions including vouchers so refugees can buy food in local markets, monsoon and cyclone preparedness to protect lives, and nutritional support for vulnerable children and pregnant and lactating women.

“This additional funding complements ongoing US humanitarian assistance reaching more than one million refugees in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi host communities, and people displaced within Myanmar and the region to provide protection, emergency shelter, food, nutrition, water, sanitation, health care, psychosocial support, and learning opportunities.”

The new Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis requests $951 million to provide life-saving assistance to 1.3 million people, including Rohingya refugees and local host communities.