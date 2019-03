A constable hit the students with the butt of his gun as the other constable took a video of the attack at around 10.00 pm on Saturday at the Doel Chattar on the campus, according to the injured students.

Authorities have suspended constables Saifullah and Mamun, said Shahbagh Police Station chief Abul Hasan.

“We have found the complaint by the students to be true and temporarily suspended the policemen. We will take necessary measures after a departmental inquiry,” he told bdnews24.com.

The injured students are — Jewel Rana, a student in Ocean Science Department, Quamrul Hasan, a student of maths, and Khaja Irfanul Haque, a student of physics at Dhaka University. All of them are residents of Shahidullah Hall.

The attack left Jewel bleeding. He has been taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with severe pain in his right arm.

“I was on my way to the hall from Nilkhet past Doel Chattar. I saw a Phuchka vendor throwing trash on the street. When I protested, it led to an altercation,” Jewel Rana said giving an account of the incident.

“A constable was extorting money from the vendor. He came forward and pushed me. Three friends of mine came to my defence. Then the constable began to beat us with the butt of his gun.”

Another constable, Mamun, took a video of the incident. Other policemen just looked away. We sought help from them but none of them tried to stop the constable from beating us.”