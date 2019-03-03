Home > Bangladesh

President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2019 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 05:24 PM BdST

President Md Abdul Hamid and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury have visited Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader in hospital.

Quader has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s Coronary Care Unit (CCU) due to complications from heart disease.

The president went to the second floor of the BSMMU ‘D’ Block at 4:25 pm.

Speaker Chaudhury arrived at the hospital soon afterwards.

The president left the building around 4:45 pm and was soon followed by the speaker.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had previously visited the general secretary of the party.

Doctors say Quader has three arterial blocks, one of which has been cleared. However he remains in critical condition and is being ventilated to help him with breathing.

Though preparations had been made to transfer Quader to Singapore, doctors say they are unsure whether he is in any condition to be transferred.

