Hasina visits Quader at BSMMU hospital

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2019 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 04:28 PM BdST

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has visiter her party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University

Hasina came to the hospital at 3:30 pm on Sunday after returning to Dhaka from an event organised by the military in Rajshahi. Quader, who is suffering from heart problems, has been admitted to the Coronary Care Unit of the state-run hospital.

The prime minister was seen departing the hospital around 4:15 pm. She did not speak to the media at the time. There was no briefing from the party either.

Doctors say Quader has three arterial blocks, one of which has been cleared. However he remains in critical condition and is being ventilated to help him with breathing.

Though preparations had been made to transfer Quader to Singapore, doctors say they are unsure whether he is in any condition to be transferred.

